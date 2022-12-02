Splashtop and AirWatch Partner to Provide Highly Secure Remote Access

Marketing Leading Remote Desktop, Remote Support, Remote Application and Interactive Whiteboard Solutions now integrate with AirWatch Enterprise Mobility Management

SAN JOSE, Calif. — November 5, 2013 — Splashtop Inc. the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, and AirWatch, the largest Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) provider, announce that both Splashtop Business and Splashtop Enterprise products are integrated with AirWatch.

“Remote access to corporate information is a critical component in enterprise mobility and many deployments require access to physical or virtual desktops,” said Kevin Keith, director of business development, AirWatch. “With Splashtop for AirWatch, our customers have a highly secure, top performing, integrated experience that allows users to access their applications and data directly from their physical or virtual desktop and know that the connections are safeguarded.”

Splashtop is known for its high performance, interactive remote desktop solution over 3G / 4G networks. Splashtop Business includes a simple, easy to use SaaS management console that leverages Splashtop’s global relay infrastructure across 8 datacenters. Splashtop Enterprise is an on-premise solution that is installed on the customers’ own servers, behind the firewall and that integrates with their Active Directory and Microsoft Windows RDS servers.

Both products offer security features such as SSL/AES 256-bit encryption, user or device activation/de-activation and detailed audit trails. Using Splashtop, users can quickly, easily, and securely access all their applications, files, and data on computers, servers, and public, private or hybrid clouds. IT can be more effective and efficient in supporting remote and mobile workers over any network without the hassle and cost of extending VPN to mobile devices or installing complicated Citrix or VMware solutions. Splashtop outperforms Citrix GotoMyPC, LogMeIn, TeamViewer, RDP-based Wyse, and Citrix Receiver HDX.

Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO, said “Splashtop gives AirWatch users a seamless, high speed remote access experience to even their heaviest apps, including 3D CAD/CAM and HD Video. By integrating with AirWatch, IT can now ensure that remote access complies with their security policies.”

The Splashtop for AirWatch app is now available on the Apple App Store. Free trials of Splashtop for AirWatch for Splashtop Business and Splashtop Enterprise are available. More details can be found on AirWatch Marketplace or Splashtop website.

About Splashtop

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services



This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com

All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Kim Gengler

kim.gengler@horngroup.com