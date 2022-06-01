Splashtop Adds Remote Print Capability to Splashtop Business and Splashtop Business for Remote Support, Enabling Remote Office and Business Continuity

Doctors, Insurance Agents, Remote Workforce, and Road Warriors Enjoy Full Productivity with Secure Remote Access with Remote Print

San Jose, CA — November 17, 2015 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device access, support, and collaboration, announces Splashtop Business and Splashtop Business for Remote Support now add remote print capability to enrich the remote access experience. With remote print, users can print files that are on a remote computer to a local printer. Currently, users can print from a Windows or MAC computer to another Windows or MAC.

“Many Splashtop users have been relying on Google Cloud Print and other solution to remote print today,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Now, we are offering a seamless, integrated experience for Splashtop Business customers to remote print, improving user productivity.”

Splashtop Business improves user productivity and flexibility with following benefits:

Balanced work and home life by remoting into offices from home, while avoiding commute time

Stay connected with all your files and apps on computers, while on the road

Business continuity — In the event of severe weather condition, enable employees to stay productive remotely

Financial, business, or healthcare professionals to remote access across offices

Over twenty million consumers have enjoyed Splashtop Personal products. Upgrade to Splashtop Business with enhanced functions like file transfer, remote print, browser access, enhanced security, usage reporting, HIPAA compliance, enhanced support, and many other benefits.

Learn more and sign up for free trial: https://www.splashtop.com/business