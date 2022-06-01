Splashtop Adds Remote Print Capability to Splashtop Business and Splashtop Business for Remote Support, Enabling Remote Office and Business Continuity
Doctors, Insurance Agents, Remote Workforce, and Road Warriors Enjoy Full Productivity with Secure Remote Access with Remote Print
San Jose, CA — November 17, 2015 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device access, support, and collaboration, announces Splashtop Business and Splashtop Business for Remote Support now add remote print capability to enrich the remote access experience. With remote print, users can print files that are on a remote computer to a local printer. Currently, users can print from a Windows or MAC computer to another Windows or MAC.
“Many Splashtop users have been relying on Google Cloud Print and other solution to remote print today,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO. “Now, we are offering a seamless, integrated experience for Splashtop Business customers to remote print, improving user productivity.”
Splashtop Business improves user productivity and flexibility with following benefits:
Balanced work and home life by remoting into offices from home, while avoiding commute time
Stay connected with all your files and apps on computers, while on the road
Business continuity — In the event of severe weather condition, enable employees to stay productive remotely
Financial, business, or healthcare professionals to remote access across offices
Over twenty million consumers have enjoyed Splashtop Personal products. Upgrade to Splashtop Business with enhanced functions like file transfer, remote print, browser access, enhanced security, usage reporting, HIPAA compliance, enhanced support, and many other benefits.
Learn more and sign up for free trial: https://www.splashtop.com/business
About Splashtop
Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity, support, and collaboration experience, bridging smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, and clouds. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. Collaboration products like Splashtop Classroom and Mirroring360 enable effective screen sharing 1-to-many across devices. More than 20 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.
This top performing remote desktop and application access solution is a faster, easier, more cost effective way to address mobile VPN compatibility issues and RDP over WAN. Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a Red Herring 100 North America finalist. Splashtop is distributed through MDM / MAM partners and additional resellers. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with international offices in China, Japan, and Taiwan. For more information visit www.splashtop.com
All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
Media Contact
Robert Ha
robert.ha@splashtop.com