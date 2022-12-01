Splashtop 2.0 Receives LAPTOP Magazine’s “Best of 2010 CES” Award
DeviceVM’s Second Generation Instant-On Technology Recognized as Best Software of the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show
San Jose, CA — January 11, 2010 — DeviceVM, the worldwide leader in instant-on computing, announced that its Splashtop™ 2.0 instant-on software platform was awarded the “Best of 2010 CES” award by LAPTOP Magazine, and recognized as the Best Software or Service of the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show. The award validates the increasing importance of instant-on technology, and reinforces Splashtop’s position as market leader, with software deployed on more than 400 products worldwide.
Splashtop 2.0 was introduced on January 7, 2010 on the new Lenovo Ideapad™ S10-3t touch-enabled netbook, and has been also demonstrated by LG on the LG X200 and X300 netbooks at CES 2010. The second generation product builds on the widely available classic version of the Splashtop instant-on environment, and adds a redesigned application dock, end-user customization capabilities, stylish device-tailored themes, support for touch interfaces, and a host of other improvements.
“We are honored to be recognized by LAPTOP Magazine as the best software for mobile devices,” said Mark Lee, co-founder and CEO of DeviceVM. “With more than 30 million copies of Splashtop in the market already, we have learned a lot about the evolution of mobile computing and the consumer demand for customization and instant access to their favorite applications. We are committed to continued innovation and to giving computer users the most personal, intuitive, and secure instant-on computing experience possible.”
LAPTOP’s team of editors and writers reported daily from the biggest consumer technology event of the year, covering the hottest products on display with blog posts, photos, and videos. Of those, LAPTOP has selected 16 winners for its Best of 2010 CES Awards. The winners are groundbreaking devices, technologies, and applications that redefine their categories through the progression of design and performance while also enhancing the user experience.
About Splashtop
Splashtop is the award-winning instant-on platform that improves the personal computing experience. Splashtop enables users to search and surf the Web, access e-mail, and chat with friends seconds after turning on their PC. Splashtop is currently available on more than 30 million PCs across 400 models of netbooks, notebooks, motherboards, and desktops from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Since its debut in October 2007, Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2010 CES” award from Laptop Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com
About DeviceVM
DeviceVM, Inc. is a privately held software company, selected by Dow Jones as one of the top 50 companies to watch. With its instant-on Splashtop product, DeviceVM is improving the every-day experience of computer users. Founded in 2006, DeviceVM is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei.
Useful Links:
More about Splashtop: https://www.splashtop.com
LAPTOP Magazine Best of CES 2010: https://www.laptopmag.com/review/laptops/best-of-ces-2010.aspx?pid=13
Media contact:
Splashtop PR Team