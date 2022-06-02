NTT DATA Selects Splashtop Business Access for its new “Virtual Desktop for Smart Devices” Services

Splashtop Will Contribute to the Evolving Work Styles of Employees in the Construction, Manufacturing and Healthcare Industries in which a lot of High Resolution Data is Used

TOKYO (PRWEB) April 10, 2018 — Today, Splashtop Inc. announced that its remote desktop service, Splashtop Business Access, has been included as a key component of NTT DATA’s new, “Virtual Desktop for Smart Devices” services which NTT DATA Inc. (Headquarters: Koto-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Toshio Iwamoto) launched on April 1, 2018.

NTT DATA’s new “Virtual Desktop for Smart Devices (tablet devices and smart phones)” services target enterprises in industries such as construction, manufacturing and healthcare, where employees often need to handle high resolution data in their work. These new services enable employees of these enterprises to remotely access and use their office PC desktop even when they are out of the office. These services offer improved convenience for users while maintaining a secure environment.

Splashtop Business Access has features that enable the smooth transfer of high resolution video and image data, even over networks with suboptimal speed, with the high security that enterprises require. Splashtop’s proprietary protocol technologies enable these features. Using Splashtop Business Access, users in industries such as construction and manufacturing can remotely access data intensive applications, including CAD data, on their smart devices and smoothly communicate outside of the office with colleagues in their workplace without using real blueprints and drawings. Additionally, users in the healthcare industry can review x-rays and MRI images on their smart devices, from outside of the office, enabling them to shorten the time to make medical decisions.

The inclusion of Splashtop Business Access in NTT DATA’s “Virtual Desktop for Smart Device” has been achieved by connecting the MAM service from Recomot Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Tsuyoshi Togo), one of Splashtop’s sales agencies, with NTT DATA’s two new services.

NTT DATA and Recomot project to sell a total of 2,000 Splashtop Business Access licenses in 2018. NTT DATA is the largest IT Services company in Japan.

Splashtop Inc. delivers the best-in-class cross-screen productivity, support, and collaboration experience. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSP to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing 1-to-many across devices. More than 25 million users enjoy Splashtop products today, and manufacturing partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Epson, HP, InFocus, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Promethean, Sharp, Toshiba, and others have bundled Splashtop on more than 100 million devices. Learn more at https://www.splashtop.com.



