Linux Foundation Appoints Director of China Operations

Linux veteran Cliff Miller brings Asia-Pacific market expertise to bridge community and industry in China

SAN FRANCISCO — May 11, 2010 — The Linux Foundation (LF), the nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of Linux, today announced it has appointed Cliff Miller as its new Director of China Operations. Miller will work with companies and community members in the country to help advance strategic initiatives such as MeeGo and to facilitate collaboration with exclusive events, training workshops and technical workgroups.

“China represents an important part of the Linux community,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director, The Linux Foundation. “Chinese companies and Linux developers are helping build some of tomorrow’s most innovative technologies and are running Linux in enterprises across the country. Cliff will help bring together Linux stakeholders in China to accelerate Linux work.”

A recent study from Springboard Research and Spiceworks reported that Linux server adoption among small and midsize businesses (SMBs) is 25 percent higher in the Asia-Pacific region and growing faster than the worldwide average. Miller will help harness this momentum and bring stakeholders together to advance the platform in China.

“Before long, there will be over a billion people in China connecting with each other via mobile phones, PCs and other devices,” said Cliff Miller, Director of China for The Linux Foundation. “And what better way to make their experience quick, reliable and fun than to use Linux? I’m eager to enable broader Linux use through promoting give-and-take among Chinese developers, consumers and companies.”

Miller co-founded TurboLinux in 1992, bringing commercial Linux to Japan and China in the 1990s. He also co-founded Mountain View Data in 2000, which provided Linux-based data storage software and server provisioning software to the enterprise. He has served as Director of Linux International and is the author of “The Linux Revolution” (Softbank Publishing 1999). Miller negotiated some of the industry’s first commercial Linux bundling deals with Dell, HP, IBM, NEC, Panasonic, Oracle and Sybase, among others. Today, Miller also works as Chief Strategy Officer at DeviceVM.

