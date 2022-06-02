Japan’s Second Largest Mobile Carrier KDDI Migrates over 5k GoToMyPC customers to Splashtop Business

– KDDI Has Chosen Splashtop to Replace GoToMyPC as Their Remote Desktop Access Provider and Migrated Over 5,000 Customers to Splashtop Business –

San Jose, CA, April 30, 2018 – The KDDI Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan), Japan’s second largest mobile carrier, recently selected Splashtop to be their new remote access provider and migrated over 5,000 GoToMyPC customers to Splashtop. The KDDI Corporation recently announced to their customers that they would cease offering GoToMyPC after three years and instead began offering Splashtop Business.

KDDI, with a customer base of more than 50 million subscribers, offers mobile cellular services and ISP network and solution services to their worldwide customer base. In 2013 KDDI began offering GoToMyPC to their customers to give them a way to remotely access computers without needing to build a server, purchase hardware, or change network policy. However, after getting customer feedback and additional product assessment, KDDI selected Splashtop Business to replace GoToMyPC in early 2017.

Splashtop Business is a best-in-class remote access solution that is known for being an industry leader in reliability, speed, and security. By offering Splashtop Business, KDDI has given their customers the ability to access their work computers from any other device, from anywhere in the world, in real-time with fast connections and high definition quality and sound. Splashtop is also known for a reliable global infrastructure that is easily scalable, which is why mobile carriers prefer Splashtop when looking for a remote access solution for their customers.

The inclusion of Splashtop Business in KDDI’s product offerings has ensured KDDI can deliver reliable remote access to their customers. KDDI has migrated their former GoToMyPC customers to Splashtop and will continue to offer Splashtop Business to new customers in the future.