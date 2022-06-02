Japan’s Largest Mobile Carrier NTT DOCOMO Resells Over 10,000 Seats of Splashtop Business

Splashtop Business, a remote access solution, is one of NTT DOCOMO’s bestselling apps since NTT DOCOMO partnered with Splashtop four years ago

San Jose, California May 15, 2018

Splashtop Inc. announced today that NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan), the largest mobile carrier in Japan, has recently resold over 10,000 Splashtop Business subscriptions. NTT DOCOMO partnered with Splashtop in 2014 to introduce the remote access app to their lineup of business apps.

NTT DOCOMO is Japan’s largest mobile carrier, with more than 75 million subscribers. In addition to providing telecommunication and internet solutions to personal users and businesses, NTT DOCOMO also offers many business solutions and apps such as SMS broadcasting, file storage/sharing, and web conferencing. In 2014, NTT DOCOMO partnered with Splashtop to bring Splashtop’s award-winning remote access solution to NTT DOCOMO’s customers. Since the Splashtop Business app was made available through NTT DOCOMO, more than 10,000 licenses have been sold and it has become one of NTT DOCOMO’s best-selling business apps.

Splashtop Business is a high performance remote access solution that enables users to access their computers from anywhere, at any time, from any device. Splashtop was chosen by NTT DOCOMO to provide a remote access application due to its reliable, secure, and fast engine that provides HD sessions in real-time. Splashtop also has a reliable global infrastructure that is easily scalable, which is why mobile carriers around the world prefer Splashtop when choosing a remote access solution.By including Splashtop Business in their list of products and services, NTT DOCOMO has brought best-in-class remote desktop access to their large customer base in Japan.