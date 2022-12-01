Expanding to Next-Generation Devices, DeviceVM Introduces Splashtop MeeGo Remix

With Splashtop MeeGo Remix, DeviceVM targets handheld tablets, smartphones, web-connected TVs, and in-vehicle infotainment systems

Computex, Taipei, Taiwan — June 1, 2010 — Today, DeviceVM, the worldwide leader in instant-on-computing, announced plans to deliver Splashtop™ MeeGo Remix, an enhanced version of the award-winning Splashtop instant-on software platform already shipping on millions of devices worldwide. The new offering is based on the MeeGo v1.0 platform, which combines Intel’s Moblin™ and Nokia’s Maemo open source projects into a common Linux-based operating system hosted by the Linux Foundation.

Splashtop MeeGo Remix offers the same core benefits that have made Splashtop the world’s most popular instant-on platform among leading PC OEMs and end users alike: seconds to boot, a highly customizable interface and a robust security model. In addition to instant access to the preloaded native applications and one-click access to popular web apps, third-party applications now can be developed for Splashtop. Not only is this good for developers but it is great for end-users.

Splashtop MeeGo Remix will expand Splashtop’s market success beyond netbooks and notebooks from leading PC makers such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, Sony and others to upcoming non-PC devices including smartphones, TVs, and in-vehicle infotainment devices expected to be available by the end of 2010.

“We are excited that DeviceVM has embraced the MeeGo platform and believe that Splashtop MeeGo Remix will accelerate the growth of an application developer ecosystem behind MeeGo,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director of Linux Foundation. “With its broad base of OEM customers, DeviceVM is well positioned to help build excitement for this new platform. By working closely with DeviceVM, we aim to advance the adoption of Linux across hundreds of millions of new devices in the coming years.”

“Since the launch of Splashtop in 2007, we have received thousands of requests from application and content developers to provide a software developer’s kit [SDK],” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of DeviceVM. “By embracing an open, consistent MeeGo platform and working closely with Linux Foundation on upstream projects, we are opening up our flagship Splashtop instant-on environment to run the rich, third-party applications our customers want.”

“The MeeGo software platform is designed to accelerate time to market and lower complexity for OEMs targeting multiple device segments,” said Doug Fisher, vice president of the Software and Services Group and general manager of the Systems Software Division at Intel Corporation. “With innovative products like Splashtop MeeGo Remix from DeviceVM now available for Intel® Atom™ processor based devices, consumers can look forward to fast access to their favorite on-line activities.”

DeviceVM is showcasing Splashtop MeeGo Remix running on various devices at Computex 2010. Splashtop MeeGo Remix is also available for evaluation by PC OEM partners today. New products featuring Splashtop MeeGo Remix are expected to ship in Q4 2010.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the award-winning instant-on platform that improves the personal computing experience. Splashtop enables users to search and surf the Web, access e-mail, and chat with friends seconds after turning on their PC. Splashtop is currently available on more than 30 million PCs across 400 models of netbooks, notebooks, motherboards, and desktops from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Since its debut in October 2007, Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2010 CES” award from Laptop Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com

About DeviceVM

DeviceVM, Inc. is a privately held software company, selected by Dow Jones as one of the top 50 companies to watch. With its instant-on Splashtop product, DeviceVM is improving the every-day experience of computer users. Founded in 2006, DeviceVM is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei.

About the MeeGo Project

The MeeGo project combines Intel’s Moblin™ and Nokia’s Maemo projects into one Linux-based, open source software platform for the next generation of computing devices. The MeeGo software platform is designed to give developers the broadest range of device segments to target for their applications, including netbooks and entry-level desktops, handheld computing and communications devices, in-vehicle infotainment devices, connected TVs, media phones and more – all using a uniform set of APIs based on Qt. For consumers, MeeGo will offer innovative application experiences that they can take from device to device. The MeeGo project is hosted by the Linux Foundation.

Media contact:

Splashtop PR Team