DeviceVM Sues Phoenix Technologies over Patent Infringement

SAN JOSE, CA — January 9, 2010 — DeviceVM, a privately held software company offering Splashtop™, an award-winning instant-on software platform, announced today that it has filed a claim for patent infringement against Phoenix Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTEC) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The patent claim is based on DeviceVM’s determination that Phoenix’s HyperSpace™ product infringes a patent owned by DeviceVM for a “Mechanism for Intuitively Invoking One or More Auxiliary Programs During a Computer Booting Process.” DeviceVM seeks, among other relief, damages for Phoenix’s infringement and an injunction barring Phoenix from making, using, offering to sell, licensing, and/or selling Hyperspace™ products.



DeviceVM’s patent claim supplements claims that DeviceVM filed last month against Phoenix for unfair competition, false advertising and violations of the Lanham Act in connection with Phoenix’s HyperSpace™ products. Those claims allege that, while facing mounting financial losses, failing to attract customers, and finding itself lagging behind its competition in the market, Phoenix embarked on a campaign to mislead the media, computer manufacturers, and investors regarding the poor adoption of HyperSpace™ in the PC industry. DeviceVM’s patent claim buttresses its previous claims and provides a separate and additional basis for DeviceVM to obtain relief against Phoenix in the lawsuit.

