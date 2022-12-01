DeviceVM Resolves Litigation Dispute With Phoenix Technologies

San Jose, CA. — May 25, 2010 — DeviceVM, Inc., the leader in instant-on OS platform products, and Phoenix Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTEC), the global leader in core systems software, today announced that the parties have resolved and settled the dispute in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California case styled Phoenix Technologies Ltd. v. DeviceVM, Inc and Benedict Chong (Case No. C09-04697). The terms of the settlement are confidential and all claims and counterclaims will be dismissed with prejudice.

About DeviceVM

DeviceVM, Inc. is a privately held software company, selected by Dow Jones as one of the top 50 companies to watch. With its instant-on Splashtop product, DeviceVM is improving the every-day experience of computer users. Founded in 2006, DeviceVM is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information visit: www.splashtop.com

Media contact:

Splashtop PR Team