DeviceVM, Inc. officially becomes Splashtop Inc.

October 22, 2010 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc, the worldwide leader in instant-on computing, today officially announced it has changed the name of the company from DeviceVM, Inc. With the expansion of the Splashtop product line to include Splashtop Remote, a top-ranked productivity application available for the iPad, the company has embraced the growing awareness and familiarity of the Splashtop brand and elected to legally change the company’s name to Splashtop Inc.

“Fueled by the growing momentum of our Splashtop family of products in the marketplace, we are excited to change our company name to Splashtop Inc.,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop Inc. “We are continuing to deliver innovative software products that delight our biggest customers and consumers alike, and believe the Splashtop name better reflects the promise of getting users of our software to the information they need faster than ever.”

Since its incorporation as a privately held software company in 2006, the company has grown from its base of operations in San Jose to include development centers in Asia. The company first introduced its award-winning Splashtop platform in 2007 and has grown its customer base to include major PC OEMs such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. The company is backed by notable venture capitalists, including Storm Ventures, DFJ Dragon Fund, NEA and recently received a $10M strategic investment from SAP Ventures, a division of SAP AG, in June 2010.

Splashtop Inc. (formerly DeviceVM, Inc.) is a privately held software company, selected by Dow Jones as one of the top 50 companies to watch. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. With its award-winning Splashtop family of products, the company is improving the every-day computing experience, providing fast and convenient access to the information that users care about. First introduced in 2007, the flagship Splashtop product is an award-winning instant-on platform that allows users to get online seconds after turning on their PCs. Splashtop Remote allows users to enjoy the full Windows experience from their iPad or other mobile device, while away from their PC.

Splashtop products are currently available on more than 40 million PCs from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Since its debut in October 2007, Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2010 CES” award from Laptop Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com

