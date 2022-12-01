DeviceVM Goes MeeGo-Compliant with their Popular Splashtop Product

Splashtop Platform Allows MeeGo Application Developers Broader Reach

SEPTEMBER 14, 2010 — San Francisco, CA — DeviceVM, the worldwide leader in instant-on computing, today previewed the next-generation of its award-winning Splashtop instant-on platform at the Intel Developer’s Forum in San Francisco. The flagship Splashtop product has already shipped on millions of notebooks and netbooks worldwide from leading PC OEMs including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, Sony and others. The company now plans to offer a MeeGo-compliant version of the popular companion OS to all existing OEM customers, while enabling current users of Splashtop-powered systems to take advantage of a seamless upgrade in the first half of 2011.

By embracing MeeGo as the foundation for Splashtop, application developers have the possibility to distribute their software to millions of potential users leading to greater adoption of the MeeGo platform. DeviceVM will also consider pre-bundling popular applications along with distribution of the MeeGo-based Splashtop. In moving to a MeeGo-based platform, users will now be able to download, install and run hundreds of apps currently available from the Intel AppUp Center.

“Since the launch of Splashtop in late 2007, we have received thousands of requests from application developers to release an SDK,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of DeviceVM. “By embracing MeeGo and moving Splashtop to be fully compliant with the specifications shepherded by the Linux Foundation, we will effectively open up Splashtop to allow developers to deliver high-value applications to audiences across a range of computing devices.”

“MeeGo is built to support compatibility and ease of development across multiple Intel ® Atom™ based platforms” said Doug Fisher, vice president of the Software and Services Group and general manager of the Systems Software Division at Intel Corporation. “DeviceVM is releasing an innovative product and their adoption of MeeGo opens new market opportunities across multiple device form factors – which is exactly the intent of MeeGo.”

DeviceVM is an active Linux proponent, and earlier this year announced the election of CEO and co-founder, Mark Lee, to the Linux Foundation Board of Directors. Beijing-based Cliff Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at DeviceVM, has also been appointed as the Foundation’s Director of China Operations. These appointments recognized the significant role that DeviceVM has played in proliferating Splashtop over the past several years.

Demonstrations of the new Meego-based Splashtop product can be seen during the show through September 15th at the DeviceVM booth as part of the MeeGo Community Technology Showcase, Booth # 112 in Moscone Center West.

The MeeGo-based Splashtop is already being made available to leading PC OEMs currently shipping Splashtop on a range of device types. Consumer and commercial end-users will be able to upgrade to the new Splashtop in the first half of 2011.

The MeeGo project combines Intel’s Moblin™ and Nokia’s Maemo projects into one Linux-based, open source software platform for the next generation of computing devices. The MeeGo software platform is designed to give developers the broadest range of device segments to target for their applications, including netbooks and entry-level desktops, handheld computing and communications devices, in-vehicle infotainment devices, connected TVs, media phones and more – all using a uniform set of APIsbased on Qt. For consumers, MeeGo will offer innovative application experiences that they can take from device to device. The MeeGo project is hosted by the Linux Foundation.

Splashtop is a family of products that enhance the computing experience, providing fast and convenient access to the information that users care about. First introduced in 2007, the flagship Splashtop product is an award-winning instant-on platform that allows users to get online, access e-mail, and chat with friends seconds after turning on their PCs. Splashtop Remote allows users to enjoy the full Windows experience from their iPad or other mobile device, while away from their Windows PC. Users can see and control the desktop of their home or office computer, watch video, listen to music, access all files and programs, and even play games remotely.

Splashtop products are currently available on more than 40 million PCs from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Since its debut in October 2007, Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2010 CES” award from Laptop Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com

DeviceVM, Inc. is a privately held software company, selected by Dow Jones as one of the top 50 companies to watch. With its award-winning Splashtop family of products, DeviceVM is improving the every-day experience of computer users. Founded in 2006, DeviceVM is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei.

