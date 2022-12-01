DeviceVM Brings Full Windows Experience to the iPad with the Splashtop Remote Product
DeviceVM expands Splashtop family of products; Splashtop Remote first iPad app to remotely deliver Windows, including video and audio
August 27, 2010 — San Jose, CA — DeviceVM, the worldwide leader in instant-on computing, today announced the availability of Splashtop Remote for the iPad. Splashtop Remote allows users to effortlessly access and control their PC, fully experiencing Windows remotely through an iPad. For the first time, users can enjoy a rich and interactive remote PC experience that includes full real-time video and audio capabilities. With Splashtop Remote, users can watch movies, listen to music, access all Windows files and applications, and even play PC and Flash games remotely.
“Tablets and other mobile devices are great for content consumption and work well as companions to the PC. However, as the popularity of these non-PC devices grows, computing experiences are becoming increasingly fragmented,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of DeviceVM. “Splashtop Remote brings the full Windows computing experience to non-PC devices, starting with iPad, bridging the gap between computing platforms.”
With Splashtop Remote, users can use their iPad to:
Watch videos and play music stored on their PC, whether in iTunes®, Windows® Media Player, or any other format;
Play PC and Flash-based games, such as Bloons™ or Bejeweled™
Work on Microsoft Office documents, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and access Microsoft Outlook
Open any files and documents that you can view on the PC
Fully control the PC remotely
Splashtop Remote for iPad is available today in the Apple App Store. It will retail at a regular price of $19.99, with a special introductory price available for a limited time following the launch.
Splashtop Remote connects to any Windows 7, Windows Vista, or Windows XP operating system. Splashtop Remote consists of two components: an application running on the iPad, and an application running on the PC. The iPad connects to the PC over any network. To learn more about Splashtop Remote, please visit: https://www.splashtop.com/remote
About Splashtop
Splashtop is a family of products that enhance the computing experience, providing fast and convenient access to the information that users care about. First introduced in 2007, the flagship Splashtop product is an award-winning instant-on platform that allows users to get online, access e-mail, and chat with friends seconds after turning on their PCs. Splashtop Remote allows users to enjoy the full Windows experience from their iPad or other mobile device, while away from their Windows PC. Users can see and control the desktop of their home or office computer, watch video, listen to music, access all files and programs, and even play games remotely.
Splashtop products are currently available on more than 40 million PCs from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Since its debut in October 2007, Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2010 CES” award from Laptop Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com
About DeviceVM
DeviceVM, Inc. is a privately held software company, selected by Dow Jones as one of the top 50 companies to watch. With its award-winning Splashtop family of products, DeviceVM is improving the every-day experience of computer users. Founded in 2006, DeviceVM is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei.
Media contact:
Splashtop PR Team
Useful links:
Splashtop Remote: https://www.splashtop.com/remote
Splashtop home: https://www.splashtop.com