Designairspace Partners with Splashtop to Deliver Better Performance to Remote Designers

Designairspace, the leading virtual desktop-as-a-service provider for CAD and BIM designers, today announced a new partnership with Splashtop, a global leader in secure remote access and support software. Through the partnership, Designairspace customers will now use Splashtop’s client to access its virtual desktops, which will deliver better performance and improved security when working on large architecture and engineering files in the cloud.

A growing number of engineers, designers and architects are using cloud environments to work on large, complex design files and to run CAD and BIM software. The cloud enables them to use any internet-connected computer, then remotely use Designairspace’s powerful cloud environment to run their software and edit large files over the internet.

To connect to the remote desktop, Designairspace previously used a generic remote desktop client that allowed customers to access its cloud environment. However, by choosing to partner with Splashtop, end users will now have even better performance when editing large files online.

Splashtop is the industry reference for secure remote desktop client software. It is already used widely in both the media, architecture, and engineering industries due to its ability to provide a smooth remote editing experience. Splashtop delivers a powerful engine and up to 60 frames per second, which will make the experience of editing large files remotely significantly better for Designairspace’s customers.

Besides an improved experience for remote access, Splashtop also provides high security, including TLS encryption, user authentication on each device, and one-click sign in. This will make the experience of logging into files that users are editing in Designairspace quicker and easier than ever.

Designairspace also announced that its customers would not see this technological improvement reflected in their monthly subscriptions – the cost of using Designairspace will remain the same.

A spokesperson for Designairspace said:

“We are continually working to ensure our end users have the smoothest possible experience. When they are working away from the office, architects, designers and engineers want their remote desktops to be just as fast and responsive as traditional machines. By partnering with Splashtop, our end users will find it quicker and easier to edit big files remotely.”

A Splashtop spokesperson added:

“We are very pleased to partner with Designairspace and further increase our support for design, engineering and architecture professionals who are looking to work remotely.”

About Designairspace



About Splashtop

www.splashtop.com.