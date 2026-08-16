AI-Powered Remote Support with Splashtop and SysAid
Connect Splashtop with SysAid AI to launch secure remote support sessions directly from service records, helping IT teams troubleshoot issues and assist users faster.
Key Features
Start remote support with AI-powered workflows
Easily launch remote support directly from your service desk. SysAid AI will automatically identify the device, provide links to connect, auto log sessions in the Ticket Journey, and learn to suggest remote access for similar tickets.
Secure remote connections
Protect remote support sessions with encrypted Splashtop connections and access controls designed for business and enterprise environments.
Remote-session features
Use Splashtop remote support features such as file transfer, remote reboot, chat, and remote control to troubleshoot devices in real time.
Provide on-demand remote support
Generate an invitation link for the requesting user and a launch link for the technician directly from the SysAid service record.
Connect to managed computers
Launch a remote session to an existing computer already available in Splashtop.
The AI agent identifies the right one — by asset name, by the requesting user's asset, or any other reference in the service record. Your technician can also name the computer directly.
Maintain support activity records
Every remote session and launch activity logs to the SysAid service record automatically, giving your team the audit trail for visibility, auditing, and compliance without lifting a finger.
Availability: This integration is available to SysAid Cloud customers with Splashtop Enterprise.
Resources
Setup Guide
Connecting Splashtop to SysAid
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