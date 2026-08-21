Simplify Remote IT Support with Splashtop and Rippling
Give IT teams secure, real-time remote access to Rippling-managed devices, with deployment, session controls, and activity logging managed directly through Rippling.
Key Features
Install and configure Splashtop through Rippling
Rippling handles the zero-touch installation and configuration of the Splashtop agent on employee devices and the admin app for designated device administrators.
Access and control devices remotely
Connect to managed devices in real time with remote screen viewing and control, helping IT teams troubleshoot issues from anywhere.
Set remote access policies
Apply organization-wide settings for employee approval, remote terminal access, and session requirements through Rippling Devices Settings.
Track and record remote sessions
Maintain activity logs, session reasons, and recordings to support visibility, auditing, compliance, and internal review.
Access and support devices remotely
View and control managed devices in real time, with support for up to two concurrent remote sessions.
Troubleshoot with remote terminal access
Run command-line actions on remote devices without taking over the employee’s screen.
Support multi-monitor environments
View and work across multiple remote monitors during a remote session.
Availability: Splashtop Standard and Splashtop Premium plans are available through the Rippling App Shop. Standard provides core remote access and support capabilities, while Premium adds advanced session, productivity, and compliance features.
Resources
Get Splashtop through Rippling
Explore the integration and add Splashtop to your Rippling environment.
Strengthen IT Operations with Splashtop AEM
Extend your IT service workflows with Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM). Automate routine tasks, manage patches, monitor endpoint health, identify vulnerabilities, and take action to keep devices secure and up to date, all alongside Splashtop remote support.