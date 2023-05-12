Secure, Efficient IT Helpdesk Solution for Schools and Universities
Streamline remote IT support, minimize technology disruptions, and deliver a better experience to students and teachers.
Trusted by Top Educational Institutions
Remotely Access Computers and Devices to Provide Remote Support
Remotely access any classroom, student, or staff devices with high-performance, reliable remote connections to computers, iPads. Chromebooks, digital displays and more for quick troubleshooting and resolution.
Manage and Monitor Endpoints
Leverage unattended access, monitoring, and management features to automate your IT tasks, such as software updates, system monitoring and maintenance, and more.
Upgrade Your Service Desk Support
Deliver effective on-demand support to students and staff with fast and easy connection workflows, technician management, and more.
Key Benefits
All-in-One Remote Access, Support, and Management Solution
Leverage one console for remote access, endpoint management, and service desk support.
Ease of Use and Efficiency
Deploy and set up in minutes! Intuitive interface and features make it easy for not only IT to manage devices, users, and access permissions but also for end users to request support.
Resolve Issues Faster
Reduce time-to-fix with easy management of open support issues, powerful routing of support requests, optimized technician management and collaboration workflows.
Cost Savings
Reduce IT costs and save up to 50% than our alternative solutions with more premium features and consolidated platform for IT support.
Superior Customer Support
Talk directly to an expert anytime you need it, regardless of company size. If you want to talk to a live person, rather than chat or email, we make that easy, too.
Featured Case Study
St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf Increases Security and Expands Remote Support
Splashtop Enterprise enables a two-person IT team to support 300+ devices and monitor security cameras.
Featured Case Study
Virginia Tech Remotely Supports Over 2,200 Devices Across 140 Sites
Increasing efficiency and reducing costs of IT teams by using remote access.
Featured Case Study
Confederation College Uses Splashtop for Remote Computer Lab Access and IT Support
Students can remotely access on-campus computers, and IT teams can provide on-demand support to remote users.
