Secure, Efficient IT Helpdesk Solution for Schools and Universities

Streamline remote IT support, minimize technology disruptions, and deliver a better experience to students and teachers.

Trusted by Top Educational Institutions

Harvard University logo
Stanford Healthcare Logo
MIT Medical Logo

  • Remotely Access Computers and Devices to Provide Remote Support

    Remotely access any classroom, student, or staff devices with high-performance, reliable remote connections to computers, iPads. Chromebooks, digital displays and more for quick troubleshooting and resolution. 

  • Manage and Monitor Endpoints

    Leverage unattended access, monitoring, and management features to automate your IT tasks, such as software updates, system monitoring and maintenance, and more. 

  • Upgrade Your Service Desk Support

    Deliver effective on-demand support to students and staff with fast and easy connection workflows, technician management, and more. 

Key Benefits

All-in-One Remote Access, Support, and Management Solution

Leverage one console for remote access, endpoint management, and service desk support. 

Ease of Use and Efficiency

Deploy and set up in minutes! Intuitive interface and features make it easy for not only IT to manage devices, users, and access permissions but also for end users to request support. 

Resolve Issues Faster

Reduce time-to-fix with easy management of open support issues, powerful routing of support requests, optimized technician management and collaboration workflows.  

Cost Savings

Reduce IT costs and save up to 50% than our alternative solutions with more premium features and consolidated platform for IT support.

Superior Customer Support

Talk directly to an expert anytime you need it, regardless of company size. If you want to talk to a live person, rather than chat or email, we make that easy, too.

Beveiliging is onze topprioriteit

Veilige infrastructuur

De cloud-infrastructuur van Splashtop wordt gehost op AWS en biedt een veilige netwerk- en computingomgeving. We passen de beste praktijken uit de industrie toe in onze ontwikkelings-, implementatie- en productieomgevingen, waarbij 24x7 intrusion detection en verdedigingsmechanismen worden gehandhaafd. Meer informatie over hoe we uw computers, gebruikers en gegevens veilig houden

Geavanceerde securityfuncties

Splashtop oplossingen zijn gemaakt om IT volledige controle te geven over het beveiligen van remote access voor het hedendaagse verspreide personeel. De securityfuncties omvatten twee-factor-authenticatie, single-sign on integratie, endpoint MFA, leeg scherm, idle session timeout, remote verbinding notificatie, full session audit logging, en meer. Alle remote sessies zijn beveiligd met TLS en 256-bit AES encryptie. Meer informatie over de securityfuncties van Splashtop.

Standaarden en compliance

Splashtop is GDPR (AVG) en SOC 2 compliant. Splashtop-oplossingen zijn ontworpen om organisaties te ondersteunen bij het voldoen aan hun HIPAA-, FERPA-, PCI- en andere nalevingseisen.

Privacy van gegevens en sessies: Splashtop verwerkt niet, bewaart niet en heeft geen toegang tot de computers of applicaties van onze gebruikers en gegevens die tijdens een remote sessie worden benaderd.

Meer informatie over Splashtop's beveiliging en compliance.

Featured Case Study

St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf Increases Security and Expands Remote Support

Splashtop Enterprise enables a two-person IT team to support 300+ devices and monitor security cameras.

Read More

Featured Case Study

Virginia Tech Remotely Supports Over 2,200 Devices Across 140 Sites

Increasing efficiency and reducing costs of IT teams by using remote access.

Read More

Featured Case Study

Confederation College Uses Splashtop for Remote Computer Lab Access and IT Support

Students can remotely access on-campus computers, and IT teams can provide on-demand support to remote users.

Read More

