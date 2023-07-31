The digital landscape is constantly evolving, transforming the way we work and connect. As businesses shift towards remote operations, there's an ongoing debate on the best technology to facilitate this transition. The two primary contenders that often come to the forefront are virtual private networks (VPNs) and remote desktop software.

VPNs have long been used as a conduit for accessing resources on a company's network, while remote desktop software allows users to control a computer from a different location as if they were sitting right in front of it.

This blog aims to shed light on this debate, exploring the reasons why remote desktop software often emerges as the superior choice, particularly when comparing traditional VPN solutions to market-leading remote desktop software like Splashtop.

We'll compare the nuances of performance, user experience, security, and accessibility, among other factors. By the end of this exploration, you'll understand why an increasing number of organizations are turning towards remote desktop solutions, leaving behind the era of VPNs.

Understanding the Basics

Before we dive into a comparative analysis, it's crucial to understand the fundamental concepts behind both VPNs and remote desktop software.

Virtual private networks, or VPNs, essentially create an encrypted tunnel between your device and the network you're connecting to. VPNs are commonly used to access a company's internal resources remotely.

On the other hand, remote desktop software, such as Splashtop, allows users to access another computer or server from a different location via the Internet. Essentially, you can control a remote system just as if you were sitting right in front of it. This software enables you to open files, run applications, and perform tasks as if you were physically present at the remote location. Remote desktop software is highly favored in scenarios where technical support, system administration, or seamless remote work is required.

Now that you have a basic understanding of what VPNs and remote desktop software are designed to do, let's dive into a more detailed comparison.

Comparative Analysis: VPN vs Remote Desktop Software

To get a clearer picture of why remote desktop software is often considered superior, it's essential to compare it against VPNs based on crucial factors: performance and speed, user experience, security, and ease of use.

Performance and Speed

When it comes to performance and speed, VPNs often fall short. VPNs route your internet connection through a server located somewhere else, which can slow down your connection due to the additional steps your data must take. This latency can become problematic, especially when dealing with large files or resource-intensive applications.

On the other hand, remote desktop software like Splashtop is designed to offer high-performance remote access, even under demanding conditions. Splashtop uses various optimizations to ensure a fast and smooth connection, providing high-definition quality and sound and supporting resource-intensive applications without any significant latency issues.

User Experience

VPNs essentially extend the network to the user's remote device, requiring the user to manually locate and open the files or applications they need. This process can be cumbersome and confusing, especially for non-tech-savvy users.

In contrast, remote desktop software offers a more streamlined and intuitive user experience. With Splashtop, you can directly access and control your remote computer as if you were sitting in front of it. This includes running applications, accessing files, and even multiple monitors, providing an experience that closely mirrors working on the computer directly.

Security

While VPNs do provide a level of security by encrypting your internet connection, they can expose your network to potential risks. Once a user is connected to the network via a VPN, if their device is compromised, it could potentially provide a gateway for malware to enter your company's network.

Remote desktop software, like Splashtop, employs robust security measures to protect your data and your devices. Features like two-factor authentication and device authentication add multiple layers of security. Additionally, since you're not directly connected to the network but accessing a specific device, the risk of exposing your entire network to potential threats is minimized.

Accessibility and Ease of Use

Setting up a VPN can be complex and requires technical knowledge to get started and maintain. Any changes to the network or server settings can inadvertently affect VPN access.

Conversely, remote desktop software is easy to install and use. Splashtop, for instance, offers a straightforward setup process and an intuitive interface. It provides the flexibility to access your remote computer from any device - be it a PC, Mac, tablet, or smartphone, and from any location, making it an extremely accessible solution.

In conclusion, when considering performance and speed, user experience, security, and ease of use, remote desktop software, specifically Splashtop, proves to be the superior solution.

In-Depth Advantages of Splashtop as a Remote Desktop Solution

While it's clear that remote desktop software as a category outperforms VPNs in several areas, it's essential to delve deeper into the unique advantages of using Splashtop as your chosen remote desktop solution.

Superior Features

Splashtop stands out in the market with its impressive set of features designed for an optimized remote work experience. Its high-speed remote control and desktop viewing, file transfer capability, remote print, chat, and session recording abilities make it a comprehensive remote work solution. Plus, its multi-to-multi monitor viewing capabilities are a boon for users who rely on multiple monitors for their work.

Real-world Success Stories

There are countless instances of businesses greatly benefiting from transitioning from VPNs to Splashtop. Take the case of Nissay Asset Management, who had a VPN in place to enable employees to work remotely but then switched to Splashtop. Work-from-home productivity improved as Splashtop offered broader device support, more features, and better performance when compared to VPN.

Cost-effectiveness

In addition to its technical merits, Splashtop also shines when it comes to cost-effectiveness. VPNs often require expensive hardware and ongoing maintenance costs. Splashtop, on the other hand, is a software solution with straightforward pricing tiers, and it doesn't require any expensive hardware. For many businesses, switching to Splashtop has resulted in substantial cost savings without any compromise on quality or security.

When considering these factors, it's clear that Splashtop goes beyond the standard benefits of remote desktop software, offering a solution that's rich in features, proven in real-world applications, and highly cost-effective. It provides a superior remote access experience that VPNs simply can't match.

Conclusion

The digital work landscape has necessitated the need for solutions that not only facilitate remote work but do so in a manner that's efficient, secure, and user-friendly. While VPNs have traditionally been used for this purpose, it's clear that remote desktop software has emerged as the superior solution in the present scenario.

Through our comparative analysis, we've demonstrated that remote desktop software like Splashtop outshines VPNs across all critical factors — performance and speed, user experience, security, and accessibility. Furthermore, by exploring the unique advantages of Splashtop, we've shown how it goes beyond the standard benefits of remote desktop software, offering a high-impact solution that's rich in features, proven in real-world applications, and cost-effective.

As the world continues to embrace remote work and digital transformation, it's essential for businesses to choose solutions that are not only fit for today but are also scalable for the future. With its superior performance and comprehensive suite of features, Splashtop presents a compelling case for being the remote access solution of choice, leaving behind traditional VPNs.

You can try Splashtop for free right now by starting a free trial. See how much your remote work experience can improve when you replace your outdated VPN technology with Splashtop.

