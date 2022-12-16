Warner Bros. New ZealandはSplashtop Enterpriseを使用してリモートポストプロダクションを可能にしています
高性能なリモートアクセスで、妥協のないリモートポストプロダクション作業を実現
概要
Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) New Zealandは、COVID-19の間にリモートでポストプロダクションのワークフローを維持するためのビジネス継続ソリューションとしてSplashtopを導入しました。他のリモートアクセスソリューションをテストした後、彼らはセキュリティと高性能なリモート生産性のニーズを満たすためにSplashtopを選びました。
Mike Marsh、WBITVPニュージーランドのITマネージャーが彼らのSplashtopストーリーを共有します。
Warner Bros. International Television Productionニュージーランドより
AnyDeskを数台のコンピュータで試していましたが、Splashtopを使用した後のユーザーのフィードバックは、フレームレートがはるかに優れており、応答性の高いエクスペリエンスが得られるというものでした。Splashtopを使用すると、編集者はオフィスにいるかのように、遅延に悩まされることはほとんど、または全くありません。
Mike Marsh, IT Manager
挑戦: リモートワークを可能にするための迅速でセキュアリモートアクセスソリューションの発見
突然のCOVID-19ロックダウン通知を受けた後、ポストプロダクションチームは在宅勤務を続けるために迅速にリモートワークソリューションを見つけて設定する必要がありました。編集者がオフィスにあるWindowsとMacのワークステーションをリモートで使用できるようにする必要がありました。これらのワークステーションは、Avid Media ComposerやDaVinci Resolveのような専門ソフトウェアを実行しています。オフィスでの作業と同じセキュリティと生産性を提供するソリューションが必要でした。
サウンド編集や動画編集、視覚効果、サウンドミキシング、カラーグレーディング、吹き替え、リップシンクなどのポストプロダクション作業では、ストレスなくリモートワークを行うために、非常に高いパフォーマンスのリモートセッションが求められます。メディアおよびエンターテインメント業界では、コンテンツのセキュリティとプライバシーも非常に重要であるため、チームにはWarner Bros.のポリシーと基準に準拠するソリューションが必要でした。
Mikeのチームは他のリモートアクセスソリューションを試し始めましたが、Splashtopのユーザー体験がはるかに優れていることがわかりました。
The Solution: Splashtop Enterprise Gives Warner Bros. New Zealand Simple, High-Performance Remote Access and Support
WBITVP New Zealand uses Splashtop to both enable remote work for editors, and to provide remote support. Below are some of the reasons that Mike and his team chose Splashtop as their remote access solution:
High-performance and usability on Windows and Mac With advanced performance features, Splashtop remote sessions provide up to 60 frames per second (fps), minimal latency and latency variability and quality settings to adjust the color depth and fidelity. Users get a native experience even for the resource-intensive tasks associated with post-production, irrespective of the device they are using.
“With Splashtop, our editors experience little to no lag, just as if they were in the office. The remote controls are easy and user-friendly,” Mike said.
Robust security and single sign-on (SSO) “We use Okta for SSO. One of the main reasons we chose Splashtop Enterprise was because of the easy and seamless SSO integration in addition to the other security checks like multi-factor authentication, device authentication, encryption, etcetera,” said Mike.
Superior user and group management Splashtop Enterprise enables IT admins to have greater access control through user, computer, role, and group-based granular permissions. “I chose Splashtop because I wanted a simple, yet manageable solution and it ticked all the boxes. I really like how you can manage users and groups and assign them on the fly, ” said Mike.
Simple and fast deployment “We were able to get set up and running within just five hours! Not only was the deployment and user rollout simple and easy from an admin perspective, but the feedback was positive even from the editors. In fact, from the initial introduction to giving users access, I was very impressed with the simple yet secure setup. The fast turnaround kept our workflows going smoothly,” said Mike.
Effective IT support tools IT can conveniently use the same platform to manage remote access for the organization and also provide attended and unattended remote support.
Mike uses Splashtop Enterprise’s remote support capabilities to ensure remote users get help as soon as they need it and to keep office workstations up to date. “As an admin, Splashtop has proved extremely useful when assisting users. The attended remote support feature has been great and allows me to troubleshoot and resolve requests fast. The user could be using any computer or even an iPad or Chromebook, and I can remote in and figure out what’s happening.”
結果: ビジネスの継続性と作業の柔軟性の向上
「私の目標は、ユーザーがリモートで作業できるようにすることだけでした。人々が在宅勤務の機会を持つことを可能にすることが私の最優先事項でした。Splashtopがなければ、私たちが持っていた時間内では不可能だったでしょう」とマイクは言いました。「パンデミック後もリモートの役割を提供し続けます。働く柔軟性を提供することが私たちの目標であり、Splashtopはそれを達成するための重要な部分です。」
制限事項
Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) ニュージーランドについて
WBITVP New Zealandは、ニュージーランドで最大かつ最もエキサイティングな制作会社の一つであり、ニュージーランドおよび世界中の視聴者向けに受賞歴のあるテレビ番組を制作しています。
チームは信頼できる制作パートナーとしての評判を確立し、ニュージーランドの優れたテレビ番組を情熱的に制作しています。チームは、社内制作、ポストプロダクションオーディオ、モーショングラフィックスチームと共に、最高のコンテンツを作成することを誇りに思い、プライムタイムのテレビを提供します。素晴らしいストーリーを語り、エキサイティングなフォーマットを開発し、世界中の視聴者を引き付けるコンテンツを作成・制作することに専念しています。
Splashtop Enterpriseについて
Splashtop Enterprise は、組織向けのオールインワンリモートアクセスとリモートサポートソリューションです。高性能なリモートセッションと豊富な機能セットにより、高性能なワークステーションやソフトウェアにアクセスする必要があるアーティストでも生産的なリモートワークが可能です。
ITチームは、従業員のためにセキュアリモートアクセスを簡単に設定し、ワークステーションや従業員のデバイスを効果的にサポートすることができます。