Splashtop Releases MeeGo-Based Splashtop OS for OEMs
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Company gets behind MeeGo for broad market adoption
February 15, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in instant-access computing, today announced the release of a new version of its Splashtop® OS targeting OEM and ODM partners who are bringing MeeGo™-based Splashtop to next-generation tablets and netbooks. Splashtop’s flagship OS product has already shipped on millions of notebooks and netbooks from leading OEMs, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, Sony and more.
“If you’re an OEM, you should choose a software partner the way you’d choose a spouse,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “It should be someone you trust, someone who understands how you operate, and someone who can help you bring a beautiful product into the world. But in the computer industry, experience really counts — the more the better. The Splashtop installed base of 60 million shows that we offer tried and true solutions. Plus we’re a great long-term partner.”
“MeeGo’s open and flexible software platform on Intel® architecture gives mobile device manufacturers both the freedom and the powerful capabilities to deliver exciting user experiences,” said Ram Peddibhotla, system software marketing director, Intel Corporation. “Intel welcomes Splashtop and other software vendors to the MeeGo ecosystem to apply its deep software knowledge to help manufacturers bring mobile devices to market quickly.”
Splashtop’s flagship OS product is an award-winning instant-on platform that allows users to get online, access e-mail, and chat with friends seconds after turning on their PC. The new MeeGo-based version of the product will link to the Intel AppUpSM center application store, enabling users to purchase, download and run a variety of software applications for MeeGo.
OEMs can extend the MeeGo user experience further with the addition of Splashtop Remote, a top-selling remote desktop application. It allows users to bridge a MeeGo, Android, Windows, or iOS device, with a PC or Mac, to seamlessly access and enjoy computer applications and content while on the go.
Splashtop is an active contributor and enthusiastic evangelist of the MeeGo project. Splashtop’s CEO and co-founder, Mark Lee, serves on the board of directors of the Linux Foundation, the steward of MeeGo development, and two of Splashtop’s senior executives work directly to promote MeeGo on behalf of the foundation in Asia.
About Splashtop
Splashtop Inc. (formerly known as DeviceVM, Inc.) was founded in 2006 with the goal of optimizing the computing experience so that people everywhere can quickly access content and applications. The Splashtop OS product, first introduced in 2007, is an award-winning instant-on platform that allows users to get online, access e-mail, and chat with friends seconds after turning on their PC. Splashtop Remote, the best-selling business app in the US as designated by Apple App Store sales and downloads, allows users to enjoy their full computer experience from a Smartphone or a tablet, while away from their PC. The Splashtop Remote client is available now in the Apple App Store and on iTunes, and on the Android Market. To download the Splashtop Remote Mac server application for free or to learn more about Splashtop Remote please visit: www.Splashtop.com/Remote.
Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 60 million PCs from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit www.Splashtop.com
About the MeeGo Project
The MeeGo project combines Intel’s Moblin™ and Nokia’s Maemo projects into one Linux-based, open source software platform for the next generation of computing devices. The MeeGo software platform is designed to give developers the broadest range of device segments to target for their applications, including netbooks and entry-level desktops, handheld computing and communications devices, in-vehicle infotainment devices, connected TVs, media phones and more—all using a uniform set of APIs based on Qt. For consumers, MeeGo will offer innovative application experiences that they can take from device to device. The MeeGo project is hosted by the Linux Foundation. For more information on MeeGo, visit www.meego.com.
Media contact:
Splashtop PR Team