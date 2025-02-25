Splashtop Remote Access と TeamViewer Business の比較
Features and Price Comparison
Splashtop Remote Access Pro
TeamViewer Business
Licensing and pricing
¥18,000 per user/per year
(Save even more with volume discounts!)
¥72,000 per year
Individual license only
Access and control computers remotely
✔
✔
Remote from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web app and Chrome browser
✔
✔
# Concurrent sessions per user/channel
10
3
Number of devices to connect from
Unlimited
3
Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)
✔
✔
Chat (in-session)
✔
✔
Chat (outside session)
✔
✔
Session recording
✔
✔
Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)
✔
✗
Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi)
✔
✔
Remote print
✔
✔
Remote wake (Wake on LAN)
✔
✔
Remote reboot
✔
✔
Assign computer access by user in multi-user teams
✔
✗
Computer grouping
✔
✗
256-bit AES encryption
✔
✔
Two-step verification
✔
✔
Lock remote screen
✔
✔
Blank remote screen
✔
✔
Device authentication
✔
✔
Share screen via web link
✔
✔
