Splashtop Remote Access と TeamViewer Business の比較

Features and Price Comparison

Splashtop Remote Access Pro

TeamViewer Business

Licensing and pricing

¥18,000 per user/per year

(Save even more with volume discounts!)

¥72,000 per year

Individual license only

Access and control computers remotely

Remote from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web app and Chrome browser

# Concurrent sessions per user/channel

10

3

Number of devices to connect from

Unlimited

3

Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)

Chat (in-session)

Chat (outside session)

Session recording

Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)

Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi)

Remote print

Remote wake (Wake on LAN)

Remote reboot

Assign computer access by user in multi-user teams

Computer grouping

256-bit AES encryption

Two-step verification

Lock remote screen

Blank remote screen

Device authentication

Share screen via web link

