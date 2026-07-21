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ManageEngine Endpoint Central Alternative - Splashtop AEM

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エンドポイントの管理、セキュリティ確保、サポートをよりシンプルに

エンドポイント管理と高性能なリモートアクセスおよびサポートを組み合わせたManageEngine Endpoint Centralの代替案をお探しですか?SplashtopはITチームにパッチ適用、脆弱性管理、自動化、監視、リモートトラブルシューティングのための集中したプラットフォームを提供します。

ManageEngine Endpoint Centralは、デバイス管理、パッチ適用、ソフトウェア設定、資産管理、モバイルデバイス管理、エンドポイントセキュリティ、リモートトラブルシューティングのための幅広いツールを備えたフルUEMプラットフォームです。 その幅広い機能は大規模なUEMプログラムには役立つかもしれないが、すべてのモジュールや機能を必要としないITチームにとっては複雑さを増す可能性がある。

Splashtop AEM vs ManageEngine Endpoint Central

Capability

ManageEngine Endpoint Central

Splashtop AEM

OS and third-party patching

Vulnerability detection

Available depending on edition/add-on

Included with CVE and KEV insights

AI-powered CVE insights

Included

Endpoint Inventory

Automation and Scripting

Proactive alerts and remediation

Available as Digital Employee Experience add-on

Remote access and support (computers and mobile devices)

On-demand support

Available with Remote Access Support Plus only

Available with On-demand Support add-on with Service desk

Android unattended access

Available with Remote Access Support Plus only


Advanced remote session features


USB redirection, remote microphone, 4:4:4 color, high-fidelity audio, Wacom Bridge

Endpoint security

Available with Endpoint Security add-on

AV, EDR, and MDR options with Bitdefender, SentinelOne, and CrowdStrike

Best fit

Broad UEM needs

Endpoint management plus high-performance remote support


Why Splashtop Over ManageEngine?

  • Simpler endpoint operations: Splashtop gives IT teams a focused way to manage, patch, monitor, and support endpoints without the complexity of a broad UEM platform.

  • High-performance remote access and support: Splashtop combines endpoint management with fast, reliable remote access and support, so technicians can move from insight to action quickly.

  • Smarter vulnerability response: AI-powered CVE insights and remediation guidance help teams understand risk faster and prioritize what needs attention.

  • Less manual work: Proactive alerts, automation, and background actions help IT teams reduce repetitive tasks and resolve issues before they become bigger problems.

  • Flexible security options: Splashtop supports strong access controls and endpoint protection options like AV, EDR and MDR, giving teams room to scale their security needs, over time.


エンドポイント管理とリモートサポートを簡素化する準備はできていますか?

Splashtopは、ITチームが一つのプラットフォームからエンドポイントをパッチ適用、監視、保護、サポートするのを支援します。

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よくある質問

What Is the Best Alternative to ManageEngine Endpoint Central?
ITチームがManageEngine Endpoint Centralの代替ソリューションを探す理由とは？
Does Splashtop Include Patch Management?
Splashtopはどのようにチームが脆弱性の優先順位付けを助けるのか?
リモートサポートのManageEngineと Splashtop はどう比較されますか?
Does Splashtop Support Endpoint Management Automation?