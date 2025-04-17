メインコンテンツへスキップ
Splashtop
iPhone screen displaying the iOS 11 option to share the device screen

ビデオ: Splashtop SOS で iOS 11 デバイスの画面を共有する方法

Splashtop Team
所要時間 1分
更新済み
Splashtop SOS enables remote viewing of iOS 11 (iPhone and iPad) screens to provide remote support.

This video shows first time setup instructions on the iOS device (adding the Screen Recording button to the Control Center) and then the steps for a user to share iOS screens with a technician that is using Splashtop SOS.

How to Share your iOS 11 Screen with Splashtop SOS
Learn more about how to remotely access iPhone and iPad iOS screens with SOS

Splashtop SOS is remote support made simple – Connect to your users’ devices with a simple session code.

