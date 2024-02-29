Skip to main content
Splashtop SOS with Freshservice Demo
Splashtop SOS with Freshservice Demo

Splashtop Remote Control from Within Freshservice

Using the Splashtop integration with Freshservice, your IT, or help desk team can remotely support your users right from within Freshservice, using the Splashtop SOS service.

With the integration, you can easily initiate a remote desktop connection to your users’ computers to provide support directly from within Freshservice tickets and resolve service requests quickly. When the remote access session is complete, session information is automatically logged into the ticket for future reference. Your users do not need to have any software pre-installed to be supported.

You’ll also be able to take advantage of all features found in Splashtop SOS, including file transfer, remote reboot, chat, share technician desktop, and more. All remote sessions are fully encrypted.

Splashtop also offers cloud as well as on-prem deployment options.

Available On...

Splashtop Enterprise

For advanced remote support features such as SSO, service desk, endpoint management, and more

Splashtop SOS

Fast and easy on-demand remote support to any computer or mobile device

Splashtop On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

Get the Splashtop app from the Freshworks Marketplace (cloud or on-prem) and get Splashtop Enterprise from Splashtop. Start your Splashtop Enterprise free trial today and try the integration yourself!

Resources

Support Article: Setting up and using Splashtop SOS with FreshserviceSplashtop Integration App in the Freshservice Marketplace

Get Started with Splashtop

