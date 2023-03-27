The #1 Remote Desktop App - Splashtop

The Remote Desktop App You've Been Searching For
Splashtop is the best remote desktop app as it gives you fast, reliable, and secure remote connections from any device to your remote computers. Your computers will always be accessible to you with Splashtop.
Experience the best remote desktop connection from anywhere, and from any device - almost as if you were using the remote computer in person!
The Splashtop Remote Desktop App
Feel as if you were sitting in front of your remote computer while controlling it in real-time from another device. You’ll also get all the top features to enhance your productivity while working over a remote desktop connection.
Thousands of 5-Star Reviews & Counting
Over 30 million users are enjoying Splashtop’s award-winning and high-performance remote desktop products. Splashtop Business has earned the highest ratings from the Apple App Store (4.8 stars) and the Google Play Store (4.7 stars).
In addition to individual users, Splashtop is also the trusted remote desktop solution for organizations around the world, including AT&T, Toyota, Harvard University, State Farm, S&P Global, and 200,000 businesses and government agencies.
Get The App on All Your Devices
Splashtop works cross-platform and is available on the operating systems you use. Download the Splashtop Remote Desktop App on any computer, tablet, or mobile device you want to use to access your remote computers.
No more worrying about taking your computers with you, or making sure your personal devices have the right operating system - Splashtop supports any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device.
Easy to Use with the Top Features
Working remotely will be much easier when you have Splashtop. You’ll be able to access all the files and applications on your remote computer. Run any app including Microsoft Office programs like Word and Excel, Adobe Creative Suite tools like Photoshop, video editing software, CAD/CAM, and more.
Key features including drag-and-drop file transfer, remote print, multi-to-multi monitor support, remote reboot, session recording, and more will help you stay productive while accessing your remote desktop.