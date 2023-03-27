iPad Remote Desktop Software by Splashtop
Remote access to and from iPad devices
The Best iPad Remote Desktop Solution
Work from anywhere. Use your iPad tablet to access your computers from anywhere to work remotely.
Unlimited flexibility. No need to take your computer with you, use your iPad to remotely access any desktop.
Increased productivity. Feel as if you were using the remote computer in person, even while remotely controlling it from an iPad.
Superior user experience. Simple, fast, and easy to use remote desktop software for iPad.
Remote Desktop Software Designed for iPad Users
With Splashtop remote desktop software, you’ll feel as if you were sitting in front of your computer while remotely controlling it from your iPad.
During a remote desktop session, you’ll be able to open any file and run any app on your remote computer, including video editing software, graphic design, and 3D modeling tools. Apps such as Adobe Creative tools, Autodesk, QuickBooks, and more will always be accessible to you while working remotely.
How to Use Remote Desktop for iPad
All you need to do to set up Splashtop remote desktop software is create your Splashtop account and install the Splashtop apps on your devices.
Once set up, you can open the Splashtop app on your iPad and then click on the computer you want to access to launch the remote connection. You'll see the screen of your remote computer on your iPad in real-time and be able to control it.
Check out our Splashtop remote desktop for iPad downloads.
The #1 iPad Remote Desktop Tool
When it comes to remote desktop tools for iPad, Splashtop is the top choice. Remote desktop access will be a breeze thanks to Splashtop's superior performance, security, and ease of use.
Whether you're working from home, on the go, or providing remote support, you can do it all with Splashtop and an iPad.
Key Benefits of Splashtop Remote Desktop for iPad
Cross platform support
Remotely access your Windows, Mac OS, and Linux computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device. Splashtop works seamlessly across laptops, tablets, and smartphone devices.
Ease of use
Your computer, and all its files and applications, are accessible to your from your iPad. Working remotely is as seamless as can be with Splashtop.
High performance connections
Access resource and processing intensive workstations remotely as if you were sitting in front of them. 4K streamings and low latency gives you a top-notch remote desktop connection.
Secure and compliant
All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Splashtop complies with several industry regulations and standards. Learn more about secure remote desktop software.
From Our Happy Customers
I had been using other remote desktop tools until I started having some problems with their software. Then I discovered Splashtop. It is terrific and very Mac friendly. Thank you for a great product.
S.J. Pockmire, Moore Country Historical Association
I have worked with other remote desktop tools, and Splashtop is a way better product. I enjoy the ease of use, the ability to assign certain computers to certain users, and the ability to log into a PC from your phone, tablet, and computer.
Charles Spivey, Trusted Senior Specialists, LLC
So far I am blown away. Latency is so low that I felt like I was on the machine working. That is exactly what I need. Everything is straight forward, easy to understand and use… I have used the Splashtop phone app to check status on my systems, and it is perfect for that.
Brian Davids
FAQs
What is the best remote desktop app for iPad?
Splashtop is the best remote desktop app for iPad. With it, you can launch a remote connection to your remote computers at any time. Once connected, you can seamlessly control your computer as if you were using it in-person. Splashtop has earned high customer satisfaction ratings thanks to its fast performance, reliability, security, and abundance of useful features.
How do I connect my iPad to a remote desktop?
You can set up remote desktop from your iPad to your computers with Splashtop. Set up is as simple as installing the Splashtop Streamer on the computers you want to remotely access, and the Splashtop app on the iPad you want to connect from. You can start a free trial of Splashtop now to set up your user account and get started.
Can I remotely access an iPad from another device?
Yes you can with Splashtop remote support software. IT, help desks, and MSPs can use Splashtop to remotely access their user’s iPads to see their screens in real-time and provide support. Learn more about remote access to iPad with Splashtop and try it for free.
Can I use a mouse to control my remote computer from my iPad?
Yes you can with Splashtop remote desktop software! While remotely controlling your computer from your iPad, you can use an external mouse and keyboard to seamlessly control the remote computer.