Windows Remote Desktop Software by Splashtop

You can set up Splashtop remote desktop software in just a few easy steps. Once you've created your Splashtop account and downloaded the necessary remote desktop app on your Windows (and other) devices, you'll be ready to go!

Launching remote connections is as simple as opening the Splashtop app on your device and selecting the computer you want to access from your list. You'll then see the screen of your remote computer on your local device and be able to remotely control it as if you were using it in person.

Check out our Splashtop remote desktop for Windows downloads.