Information security analyst on client call working towards security and compliance goals

Simplify Compliance and Strengthen Your Security Posture

Splashtop helps you stay compliant with PCI, HIPAA, SOC 2, CIS, GLBA, ACSC, and more through automated patching, improved visibility, and centralized reporting.

Hands typing on a laptop keyboard.

Full Visibility Across Your Endpoints

Surface gaps, detect unprotected devices, and track software across your environment. Splashtop delivers real-time patch visibility and inventory reporting to simplify audits and regulatory checks.

Illustration of remote access compliance with a glowing checkmark, digital icons, and a person holding a tablet.

Make Compliance Simpler and More Scalable

Align with PCI, HIPAA, SOC 2, and more using Splashtop's automation, secure access controls, robust remote access and detailed reporting to meet compliance requirements with ease.

Splashtop OS patch dashboard

Automate Patch Workflows

Reduce risk and meet patch SLAs with real-time updates across Windows, macOS, third-party, and custom apps. Prioritize vulnerabilities using AI-powered CVE insights and enforce endpoint updates through policies, supporting audit readiness and cyber insurance requirements.

Report printouts scattered on a desk.

Simplify Audit Trails and Compliance Reporting

Automatically log access, record sessions, and surface detailed activity reports. Splashtop helps you meet audit requirements without adding complexity.

Benefits of Using Splashtop for Compliance

  • Security icon

    Minimize Risk Exposure

    Keep endpoints secure and compliant with automated patching and access controls.

  • Avoid Last-Minute Audit Scramble

    Log tasks, track session history, and export reports instantly to stay prepared year-round.

  • Consolidate Compliance Operations

    Unify patching, access control, and reporting into one streamlined workflow to reduce overhead and tool complexity.

  • Performance icon

    Adapt Quickly to Changing Requirements

    Easily update policies, deploy patches, and adjust access controls across your environment as compliance standards or insurer expectations evolve.

Reduce Risk, Stay Audit-Ready, and Simplify Compliance Across Every Endpoint

From script deployment to security compliance, Splashtop can assist with it all. If you ever run into a problem, their customer support is also quick to help and always available.

~Drew E, System Administrator

It's solving people running on outdated versions of windows and other software that could potentially be a security risk. It also helps with compliance around insurance with some members of the team being remote.

~ Kyle W, Director of IT

Ready to Get Started?

