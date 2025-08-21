When managing multiple remote devices, remote command execution is crucial. Sending shell and command-line instructions across a distributed work environment makes it easier to reduce downtime and accelerate remediation across endpoints, which is why it’s essential for troubleshooting and automation at scale. The hardest part, however, is finding a solution with remote command prompt capabilities.
Fortunately, Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) offers a solution: the Remote Command Prompt feature is designed to streamline background command execution, empowering IT administrators to run commands with ease, even without launching a full remote access session.
With that in mind, let’s explore remote command execution, what makes it valuable, and how the Splashtop AEM remote command prompt feature can help streamline command-line access.
What Is the Remote Command Line / Background Script Execution Feature?
Definition
The Remote Command Prompt is a secure tool in Splashtop AEM that allows IT admins to run shell or command-line instructions on remote computers. It works across both Windows (PowerShell) and macOS (Terminal), and can be used without launching a remote desktop session, making it a fast and powerful tool for remote command execution.
The Splashtop AEM Remote Command Prompt supports both one-off and 1-to-Many command executions, giving IT teams the flexibility to manage as few or as many remote devices as needed with ease. This provides unprecedented speed and convenience for managing remote environments and distributed endpoints.
How It Works
Splashtop AEM’s Remote Command Prompt is not just powerful, it’s also easy to use. You can schedule and execute commands in a few quick steps:
Within the Splashtop console, click the Remote Command icon next to the device you want to send the command to.
Log in with your Mac or Windows admin credentials to authenticate your account.
Use PowerShell on Windows (version 4.0 and up) or Terminal on macOS to run commands; these are run in the background to avoid interrupting work on the connected device(s).
From the remote command window, you can also start a remote session, save your remote command history, and disconnect with a click. When you close the session, it can be saved as a command history log or closed without saving.
Why Remote Command Prompt Matters for IT Teams
With all that said, some might now wonder what the benefits of using Remote Command Prompts are, and what they can be used for that you can’t already do with remote access and support?
One of the biggest benefits of Remote Command Prompts is the ability to run in the background. Admins can instantly run diagnostic commands, fix issues, and install updates without interrupting the end user, so work can continue uninterrupted.
Additionally, using 1-to-Many actions enables admins to execute scripts across multiple endpoints simultaneously. With remote automation, you can send commands out across a distributed environment, making it easy to manage and support a remote workforce.
This makes Remote Command Prompt ideal for quick remediation. IT leaders and admins can quickly send out commands to repair issues or run diagnostics without needing full remote access, empowering them to efficiently address problems without interrupting the end user’s work.
As a bonus, using Splashtop AEM’s Remote Command Prompt logs what was run and by whom, which is an important tool for auditing and IT compliance, as well as a way to improve troubleshooting and accountability. Since users need admin credentials to log in, and sessions are saved in command history logs, it’s easy to keep and access records to track changes and spot suspicious activity.
Key Use Cases & Scenarios
Of course, saying how Remote Command Prompt makes support and troubleshooting easy is one thing, but what are some practical use cases for remote command execution? There are several scenarios in which running remote commands can be beneficial for both IT teams and end users.
For instance, clearing temp files and caches is a common but necessary maintenance task. With Remote Command Prompt, admins, MSPs, and other IT leaders can send out a command across devices to clear those files without needing to remotely log in to each device. Similarly, Remote Command Prompt can be used to automate local disk cleanup to keep devices running smoothly, as well as automate changes such as registry settings.
Remote Command Prompt is also a powerful tool for remote diagnostics. IT admins can use it to gather system information using commands like “ipconfig” or “whoami,” making it easy to collect valuable information and run diagnostics without interrupting end users.
Of course, Remote Command Prompt is also a powerful tool for IT support and maintenance. IT admins can use the command prompts for rapid remediation during security incidents or outages, pushing out vital security commands and updates to remote devices. Prompts can even be used to restart services or reboot remote devices after updates, ensuring even unattended devices are properly maintained and kept up-to-date.
How Splashtop AEM Executes Remote Commands Securely
Cybersecurity is a major concern for businesses across industries, especially when using tools that enable them to remotely access and manage devices across their network. IT teams concerned about the safety of sending remote commands out across endpoints will be relieved to know that Splashtop AEM is built with security in mind and uses multiple security protocols to protect endpoints and networks.
First, Remote Command Prompt works within Splashtop’s AES-256 encrypted connection framework, providing end-to-end encryption, along with security features designed to meet a wide range of industry and government standards and regulations.
Additionally, Remote Command Prompt requires administrator credentials to access devices, so only admins are allowed access. Once validated, admins can log actions, save scripts, and audit usage to monitor activity and watch for suspicious behavior.
Remote Command Prompt also supports PowerShell with secure authentication, ensuring that only authorized, authenticated users can log in and send commands.
How to Use Remote Command Prompt in Splashtop AEM
If the Splashtop AEM Remote Command Prompt sounds like something your business can benefit from, it’s easy to run. Simply follow these quick steps:
Go to the Splashtop console and click the "C:\” icon next to the endpoint you want
Authenticate your login with your administrator credentials.
Enter the command or script (either in the PowerShell or terminal syntax, depending on the device)
With the command or script entered, you can tell Remote Command Prompt to execute the command, monitor output, and (if you so choose) save log/history.
Close the session, or if you want to connect to the remote device, you can launch a remote access session from the same interface.
If you need to execute commands across multiple devices, the 1-to-Many scheduled command feature can be used for bulk task deployment. This feature enables you to send commands out across as many endpoints as needed for bulk task deployment, updates, and more.
You can execute 1-to-Many commands in a few quick steps:
From the Splashtop console, go to Management → 1-to Many Actions.
Select Create Action and select the type of action you wish to run.
Set the Action Name and Action Settings.
Click Save and Run to run the action immediately, or Save and Schedule to schedule it for a set time.
Select the computers you want to run the action on, then enter your credentials and click Run.
Once that’s done, you’re all set. Remotely sending command prompts has never been easier, no matter how many endpoints you manage.
Get Started with Splashtop AEM
Whether you’re an IT admin managing a remote environment or a Managed Service Provider supporting multiple clients, Splashtop AEM’s Remote Command Prompt can help you bridge the gap between visibility and action. It’s now fast, convenient, and easy to send command prompts out across your network without needing to interrupt the end user or start a remote access session, so you can manage devices from anywhere with ease.
Remote Command Prompt brings unprecedented speed, security, and scalability to IT operations, empowering IT teams and MSPs to manage any number of endpoints from one place. You can see for yourself how background command execution makes endpoint maintenance easier when you get started with a free trial of Splashtop AEM.
