Patch backlogs are an ongoing challenge for IT teams. As the volume of operating system, application, and security updates continues to grow, IT admins are left sorting through what needs immediate action, what can wait for the normal cycle, and which exposures create the most meaningful risk.
Given the quantity of patches being released for operating systems, apps, and other tools, patching everything at once is simply not feasible. Patch deployment across large endpoint environments takes time for testing and staged rollouts. Yet critical patches can’t wait too long, or else users and devices will be at risk.
So, how can we build a practical, risk-based approach to patch prioritization? Let’s examine the challenges with prioritizing patch management and how to improve them, so you can keep endpoints secure and compliant.
Why Patch Prioritization Breaks Down
First, we should consider the challenges of patch prioritization. While most IT teams understand the importance of prioritizing patches, it’s often easier said than done, as there are several obstacles that can make prioritization a challenge.
Common obstacles for patch prioritization include:
Too many patches are released at once, creating a larger backlog.
CVSS scores and severity labels do not reflect the full business risk, making it harder to identify the most severe threats.
Teams have limited visibility into which endpoints and apps are exposed, so they can’t identify where they must focus.
Mixed environments make it harder to standardize responses across endpoints and operating systems.
Manual review slows down urgent decisions.
Teams often cannot tell which failures actually increase risk most, making remediation difficult.
While these can be difficult challenges to overcome, the first step is in how they’re approached. While severity-based prioritization models are common, looking at the risks can help better identify the top threats.
What is Risk-Based Patch Management?
Risk-based patch management prioritizes patches based on the likelihood of the vulnerability being exploited and its impact. This is different from vendor severity, which takes a more general view of the threat a vulnerability poses, rather than its specific impact on an organization.
CVE ratings are, of course, incredibly useful for determining threat levels. However, that’s just one signal. Patch priority must also reflect the likelihood of exploitation, business importance, exposure, and operational context.
When IT teams factor in those elements alongside CVE ratings and severity, they can make more informed, intelligent patch-prioritization decisions.
Why CVSS Alone Is Not Enough for Patch Prioritization
CVSS scores are helpful for understanding the potential severity of a vulnerability, but they do not always reflect immediate operational risk. On their own, they are not enough to determine patch priority.
Even low-severity flaws can still cause significant damage if they’re being actively exploited, and some vulnerabilities will affect certain businesses more than others. Additionally, severity scores don’t indicate whether or not an affected system is business-critical, or even exposed to the internet, nor does it account for any compensating controls you may already be using.
Keep in mind that CVSS scores, while good indicators of potential severity, don’t necessarily tell you how your environment in particular will be impacted. Risk, on the other hand, focuses on the potential impact on you.
The Signals That Should Drive Patch Priority
With that in mind, IT teams need a clearer way to decide which vulnerabilities deserve faster action. A stronger model looks beyond severity alone and considers the signals that change real-world urgency across your environment.
These include:
1. Active Exploitation and Known Exploited Vulnerabilities
If a vulnerability is being actively exploited, its patch should be a high priority. Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEVs) are among the most urgent, as we can know that they’re currently and aggressively being targeted. Leaving those vulnerabilities exposed is a major cybersecurity risk.
2. Asset Exposure and Attack Surface
It is also important to consider where the affected system sits in your attack surface. Internet-facing endpoints, externally accessible systems, and widely distributed devices usually require faster action because the path to exploitation is shorter. In these cases, exposure can matter just as much as severity.
3. Business Criticality of the Affected System
Not every endpoint carries the same business risk. Systems tied to revenue, operations, customer access, or regulated data should be prioritized differently because the impact of delay is higher. A risk-based patching model helps teams protect their most business-critical assets first without treating every patch as equally urgent.
4. Patch Reliability and Operational Impact
Good prioritization balances urgency with execution. Patches should be distributed in a controlled manner, using test groups and deployment rings to ensure a smooth and effective rollout. Testing, compatibility, and possible disruptions all have to be considered when prioritizing and deploying updates.
5. Visibility Into Affected Devices and Software
IT teams need to see where vulnerable software exists and whether patches were successfully applied. That visibility turns risk signals into action, helps teams verify remediation, and makes patch prioritization more reliable across distributed environments.
How to Prioritize Patch Management Step by Step
You can prioritize your patch queue more effectively by following these steps:
Identify newly disclosed vulnerabilities and available patches, so you know what threats you’re facing and what patches exist for them.
Check for active exploitation, exploit availability, or high-risk exposure, so you can identify the most active threats.
Map affected vulnerabilities to real assets, software, and user groups, to identify which ones can impact your business and the tools your teams use.
Rank impacted systems by business importance and exposure to identify the most critical systems to protect.
Separate urgent patches from routine updates so that security updates can take priority.
Test and phase deployment based on risk and operational impact, focusing on the highest-risk vulnerabilities first.
Verify patch success and track unresolved failures to ensure patches are properly deployed across your endpoints.
A Simple Risk-Based Patch Prioritization Model
Even after grouping patches by risk, teams often still need a simpler way to separate urgent action from the normal patch cycle. A lightweight model like the one below can help create more consistent decisions across teams and environments:
Priority 1: Actively exploited vulnerabilities on exposed or critical systems; these are the most dire and active threats.
Priority 2: High-risk vulnerabilities on important systems without confirmed exploitation; even if these aren’t being actively targeted, they should still be addressed as quickly as possible.
Priority 3: Moderate-risk vulnerabilities; these can be handled in the normal patch cycle.
Priority 4: Low-risk or low-exposure updates can be scheduled with less urgency.
Of course, it’s important to stay flexible and be ready to adjust priorities as new threats emerge. While there will never be a perfect formula, having a clear model in place helps guide consistent and reliable decisions.
Common Mistakes & Challenges That Slow Down Patch Prioritization
When you deploy patches, there are some missteps that can lead to poor prioritization. It’s important to watch out for these mistakes when managing updates to ensure the most pressing patches get the highest priority.
Common mistakes include:
Treating all critical patches as equally urgent, rather than prioritizing by risk.
Ignoring third-party application vulnerabilities and focusing just on the OS, which leaves apps exposed.
Prioritizing based on release date instead of risk.
Failing to account for business-critical systems when prioritizing, leaving them at risk.
Treating patching as a one-time project instead of an ongoing process.
Not tracking failed patches or exceptions after deployment, so failures can’t be remediated.
What Better Patch Prioritization Looks Like in Practice
Given the guidelines and best practices for patch management, what should properly prioritized patches provide? With good patch prioritization, you’ll be able to improve security and IT compliance, as well as improve the update process in several ways, including:
1. Faster Triage When New Vulnerabilities Appear
When new vulnerabilities appear, teams can separate emergency action from routine patching more quickly. Instead of pushing everything to the top of the queue, they can identify which exposures involve active exploitation, high-risk systems, or broader business impact and respond accordingly.
2. Clearer Visibility Into Exposure Across Endpoints
IT teams need visibility into their endpoints to identify what devices are at risk, which have exposed vulnerabilities, and which have patches properly installed. This information allows them to better prioritize and protect endpoints and see which devices, apps, or operating systems are impacted by vulnerabilities without the guesswork.
3. More Controlled Rollouts With Less Manual Work
Prioritizing patches helps IT teams control rollouts, including phased deployments and testing rings. With an automated patch management solution, IT teams can deploy patches in controlled phases and verify deployments without manually tracking everything.
How Splashtop AEM Helps Teams Act on Patch Priority Faster
When patch prioritization depends on better visibility, faster decisions, and controlled execution, Splashtop AEM helps teams move from triage to action in one workflow. Splashtop AEM gives IT teams real-time patching, CVE-based context, policy-driven automation, and patch status visibility so they can respond faster without relying on manual tracking alone.
Splashtop AEM includes:
Visibility into vulnerabilities and exposed endpoints, so IT teams can address and triage them quickly.
CVE-based insights and context to help teams understand what deserves attention first, helping them better identify and prioritize threats.
Real-time patching to reduce delays and ensure patches are deployed quickly and completely.
Policy-based automation and phased rollout controls, so patches are prioritized based on company policy and deployed in testing rings.
Patch status tracking and failure visibility to help teams verify patches and remediate any failures.
Prioritizing Patches Is Really About Reducing Risk Faster
Patch prioritization is about more than just deploying patches quickly. For truly effective prioritization, you need to make better, more informed decisions about the risks your endpoints face and the patches that address them. This requires good insights, visibility, and data into not just the severity of vulnerabilities, but the actual threats they pose.
If you’re struggling with overloaded patch queues and incomplete visibility, the answer lies in taking a risk-based approach with a patch management tool like Splashtop AEM. With Splashtop AEM, you can automatically detect new patches, set your policies to identify what updates matter most, and ensure each one is properly deployed across all your endpoints. This keeps your devices secure, even across distributed environments, while lightening the burden on IT teams.
Ready to improve patch visibility, prioritization, and execution? Get started with a free trial of Splashtop AEM today.