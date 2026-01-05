In 2025, Splashtop continued to expand its platform to help IT teams manage growing complexity with greater efficiency and control. Throughout the year, we delivered enhancements within autonomous endpoint management (AEM), remote support, and on-premises, with a consistent focus on enabling users to reduce operational overhead, consolidate tools, and strengthen endpoint security.
Splashtop’s continued momentum was recognized by leading industry analysts. During the year, Splashtop was named a Representative Vendor in both Gartner and Forrester landscape reports, reflecting its growing role across remote access, remote support, and endpoint management.
Patch Management
Patch management was a major focus throughout 2025, with continued expansion across operating systems and software.
Policy-Based Management: Support for policy-based patching now spans both Windows and macOS, enabling IT teams to automate scan, update, and approval workflows using consistent rules, improving reliability and compliance.
Expanded Third-Party and Custom Software Patching: Software patch coverage expanded to 100+ applications across Windows and macOS, helping reduce security gaps caused by unpatched third-party software. Support for custom software packages also enables teams to manage non-standard or internally developed applications within the same patching framework.
Windows Major OS Upgrade Management: Splashtop added support for managing major Windows OS upgrades, including Windows 10 to 11 migrations, giving IT teams more control over large-scale transitions.
Inventory, Vulnerabilities, and Security Visibility
Splashtop strengthened how IT teams gain visibility into software and security risks and act faster when issues arise.
Software Inventory: A centralized software inventory makes it easier to track installed software across devices, identify outdated or unauthorized applications, and support audits while reducing security risk and improving compliance.
AI-Powered Vulnerability Insights: A dedicated vulnerabilities page surfaces OS-level CVEs across the environment, highlighting severity, impacted devices, and actively exploited issues based on the CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog. AI-powered summaries help teams quickly assess risk and make vulnerability information easier to consume across global environments.
CrowdStrike EDR Integration: Splashtop introduced an EDR integration with CrowdStrike, unifying endpoint visibility and allowing customers to purchase, deploy, and manage CrowdStrike directly through Splashtop, helping simplify security operations and reduce tool sprawl.
Automation, Dashboards, and Administrative Controls
Splashtop continued to improve how IT teams automate tasks and manage environments at scale.
Endpoint Configuration Management (Preview): A new Configuration Management capability automates management of key security and network settings across Windows and macOS. IT teams can manage controls such as passwords, screen lock, Wi-Fi, firewall, disk encryption, and more to strengthen governance and reduce configuration drift.
Improvements in Scripts and Tasks: Scripts and Tasks were enhanced to run reliably across both online and offline devices, ensuring scheduled jobs complete consistently without manual follow-up.
Dashboard and Account Controls: Enhanced dashboard widgets provide at-a-glance visibility into patching, security posture, and deployment consistency, while account expiration controls help reduce risk from inactive access.
Remote Support, Mobility, and User Experience
Throughout 2025, Splashtop continued refining the remote support experience for both IT teams and end users.
Remote Command Enhancements: Remote Command was fully modernized with a more interactive terminal experience, making diagnostics and administrative tasks faster and more intuitive.
Service Desk and SOS Improvements: Enhancements across Service Desk workflows, including in-session communication, scheduling refinements, and SOS customization, helped teams resolve issues more efficiently while delivering a more professional, branded experience.
Mobile and Device Support: New capabilities for iOS and Android environments improved support for mobile users while giving IT teams greater control over device behavior and rollout timing.
Improved File Transfer Experience: File transfer during attended support sessions was redesigned to better align with live support workflows, improving clarity and ease of use.
On-Premises Enhancements
For organizations running Splashtop in on-premises environments, continued investment focused on reliability, compliance, and operational control.
System Health Monitoring: Proactive monitoring provides visibility into gateway performance and system health, helping teams identify issues early and reduce downtime.
Performance and High Availability: Zoned (regional) relay support improves session performance for distributed teams, while PostgreSQL replication strengthens high availability and resilience in clustered deployments.
Audit, Compliance, and Service Desk Capabilities: Session transcripts across chat, Remote Command, and SSH support audit and compliance needs. Service desk enhancements, including SOS customization and call workflows, improve responsiveness while maintaining traceability. Ongoing system tools improvements enable deeper diagnostics without disrupting end users.
Organizations across education, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, and government rely on these enhancements to better secure endpoints, streamline operations, and support users at scale.
2025 Wrap-Up and Looking Ahead
2025 was a year of steady, meaningful progress for Splashtop. By expanding automation, strengthening security visibility, and continuing to invest in enterprise and on-premises capabilities, we helped IT teams manage complexity with greater confidence and efficiency.
As we look ahead to 2026, our roadmap builds on this foundation with deeper automation, expanded endpoint management capabilities, and further improvements in security, scalability, and operational insight to support evolving IT needs.
Ready to see these capabilities in action?
Learn more about Splashtop AEM and remote support solutions or start a free trial to experience how Splashtop helps IT teams simplify operations and strengthen security.