Learn. Connect. Simplify.
Join us at Splashtop Live – London for an afternoon of ideas, real-world perspectives, and meaningful conversation with IT & MSP professionals, Splashtop founders, product leaders, and customers.
Hear what’s ahead, learn how other IT teams are tackling their challenges, and get your questions answered directly by the people building and supporting Splashtop.
Stay after the sessions for a networking happy hour with the Splashtop community, plus a chance to win some great raffle prizes.