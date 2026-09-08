Splashtalks: What’s New in Fall 2026 - and What’s Coming Next
Date: October 28, 2026
Time: 8am PT / 11am ET / 3pm GMT
Duration: 30 minutes
Join us for a special edition of Splashtalks as we celebrate 20 years of Splashtop and unveil the latest innovations helping IT teams work smarter, strengthen security, and simplify endpoint operations.
Featuring Robert Ha, Splashtop Co-Founder & COO, this exclusive session will look back at Splashtop’s evolution from a remote access pioneer to a platform helping IT teams manage, secure, and support distributed environments at scale.
Robert will share how the changing needs of IT teams are shaping Splashtop’s product strategy and vision - and what that means for the next generation of endpoint management, security, automation, and remote support.
You’ll also get an inside look at the Fall 2026 innovations designed to help your team:
Strengthen endpoint security with new Splashtop Shield antivirus.
Transform application packaging and simplify app deployment using Microsoft Intune, with Agentic Packr.
Reduce exposure to vulnerabilities and patch faster with an enhanced workflow.
Experience UI improvements and better filtering options in the web console.
Leverage expanded ITSM integrations for a more seamless IT workflow.
Productivity and performance enhancements to the Splashtop On-Prem product
Plus, get a look at what’s ahead for Splashtop, including upcoming innovations and how customer feedback continues to shape our product roadmap.
Whether you’re an IT administrator, MSP, security leader, or an individual business professional, you’ll walk away with a clearer view of what’s new, what’s next, and how Splashtop can help your team simplify remote IT operations and get more done.
Register today!