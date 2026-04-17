HP Anyware is being retired, which means current customers should be planning their next move now. HP has ended new sales, limited renewals, and confirmed that HP Anyware will not receive new features or major operating system updates going forward.
For organizations that rely on high-performance remote access, that is a clear sign to evaluate alternatives before this becomes a more disruptive migration.
HP points some customers toward HP RGS as a possible transition path, but also says suitability depends on the environment and use case. If a broker is required, HP recommends considering Leostream. That leaves many teams with a broader decision to make about what platform they want to build around next.
This guide explains what the HP Anyware end-of-life means, what to look for in a replacement, and why Splashtop is a strong choice for organizations seeking high-performance remote access with less complexity.
What HP Anyware EoL Means for Existing Customers
HP Anyware is now on a defined end-of-life path. New sales ended on May 7, 2026, renewals are available through October 31, 2027, and maintenance and support for customers and partners with multi-year terms continue until October 31, 2029. HP also says there will be no new features, no major operating system updates, and no guarantee of compatibility with future OS releases.
The key questions to answer now are:
How long will your current HP Anyware environment remain workable for your team?
Are you comfortable staying on a platform with no new features and limited OS support?
Do you want to test an HP-adjacent path, or move to a different platform now?
Can this transition help you simplify your remote access environment at the same time?
What to Look for in an HP Anyware Replacement
1. Performance for graphics-intensive and real-time workflows
If your users work in media, design, engineering, architecture, or other performance-sensitive environments, the replacement has to deliver more than basic connectivity. Remote sessions need to feel responsive, visual quality needs to stay high, and users need to work without constant friction.
A platform that struggles under real production workloads will create problems fast. The right replacement should support demanding workflows well enough that users can stay productive without feeling like they are working through a compromise.
2. Simplicity of deployment and administration
This transition is also an opportunity to reduce operational overhead. If your next platform requires added infrastructure, more moving parts, or extra layers to manage access and sessions, that complexity will keep showing up long after migration is complete.
3. Cross-platform access for modern teams
Most organizations no longer support a single client environment. Some users work from Windows, others from Mac, and others may need access from tablets or secondary devices, depending on the situation.
That makes client flexibility important. The next platform should fit how teams actually work, instead of forcing them into a narrower access model that creates avoidable friction.
4. Reliable remote access outside perfect network conditions
Remote access performance has to hold up outside ideal office conditions. Hybrid employees, home users, and distributed teams are often working across variable networks, and that is where platform differences become much more visible.
A strong replacement should be able to deliver a consistent user experience in the environments people actually use every day.
5. Security, access control, and visibility
The replacement also needs to support secure access, clear permissions, and strong administrative control. IT teams need confidence that they can manage who gets in, maintain oversight, and support governance requirements as the environment grows.
6. Predictable cost and long-term supportability
The best replacement path is one that gives you confidence beyond the migration itself. It should be practical to run, realistic to scale, and easier to support over the long term.
Why Splashtop Is a Strong HP Anyware Alternative
Splashtop is a strong fit for organizations seeking high-performance remote access, reduced operational complexity, broad device support, and a platform built to keep evolving.
1. High-performance remote access for demanding work
Splashtop is built for organizations that cannot afford a sluggish remote session. It delivers high-performance remote access with support for 4K streaming, up to 60 fps, low latency, and strong visual fidelity, making it a strong fit for creative, technical, and performance-sensitive workflows.
2. Easier rollout with less infrastructure overhead
A replacement should make life easier for IT. Splashtop gives teams a more straightforward path to deployment and administration, without forcing them into a heavier remote access environment than they need.
That makes a difference during migration. The faster you can onboard users, validate performance, and manage access from a central platform, the easier it is to move off a retiring product without dragging out the transition.
3. Broad support across devices and operating systems
Splashtop supports access across Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebooks, which gives organizations much more flexibility as they support mixed user environments.
4. A more unified platform for IT and end users
Splashtop is more than a remote access tool. The platform also offers remote support capabilities and endpoint management through Splashtop AEM, giving teams the option to reduce tool sprawl and manage more from one environment.
For organizations rethinking their stack after HP Anyware, that is a meaningful advantage. Instead of adding more layers, they can move to a platform that is simpler to operate and easier to scale.
5. Security and control built into the platform
Splashtop includes security capabilities such as MFA, SSO or SAML support, granular permissions, session logging, IP allowlisting, and other administrative controls that help IT teams manage access with more confidence.
6. A better long-term fit
HP Anyware is now on a retirement timeline. Splashtop’s core business is secure remote access, remote support, and endpoint management, making it a stronger long-term platform choice for teams seeking stability, continued investment, and a clearer path forward.
How to Plan a Smooth Migration from HP Anyware
Once you know HP Anyware is not your long-term path, the next step is to make the transition manageable.
Audit your current environment: Start by identifying which users, devices, and workflows still rely on HP Anyware. Pay close attention to power users, performance-sensitive teams, shared workstations, and any access patterns that are business-critical.
Define your non-negotiable requirements: List the capabilities your next platform has to deliver. That may include high-performance remote access, cross-platform support, administrative controls, simpler deployment, or a better experience on real-world networks.
Test with real users and real workloads: Do not evaluate replacement options in a vacuum. Put them in front of the teams that will feel the change most, especially creative, technical, and other performance-sensitive users.
Validate the admin experience too: A migration can fail even if end users are happy, if the platform creates too much overhead for IT. Make sure your short list is practical to deploy, manage, and support at scale.
Roll out in phases: Start with a pilot group, work through configuration and workflow issues, then expand in stages. A phased rollout gives you a cleaner transition and reduces the risk of bigger disruptions.
Retire the old environment only after the new one is proven: Do not rush the final cutover. Once users are working successfully in the new platform and IT is confident in the setup, you can decommission legacy components with much less risk.
Handled well, this transition can leave you with a stronger remote access environment that is easier to support, easier to scale, and better suited to the way your teams work now.
Replace HP Anyware with a Platform Built for What Comes Next
HP Anyware’s EoL is a clear signal that now is the time to evaluate your next move. The right replacement should deliver the performance your users need, simplify IT management, and give your organization a stronger long-term path.
That is where Splashtop stands out. For teams that need high-performance remote access without unnecessary complexity, Splashtop offers a more modern alternative that is easier to deploy, easier to support, and better aligned with the way remote work happens today.
If you are planning your move off HP Anyware, now is the time to see what a better platform can look like. Start a free trial of Splashtop or talk to our team about the best path for your environment.