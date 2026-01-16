Remote and hybrid work have made it easier for employees to work from anywhere on their preferred devices. This has had demonstrable positive effects on productivity, efficiency, and employee satisfaction for businesses across industries and jobs, except for work requiring high-performance tools.
For work such as computer-aided design (CAD), 3D modeling, and video editing, remote access tools may not keep up or deliver the required speed and video quality. This can result in lag, low frame rates, and poor image quality, or, at worst, sessions dropping mid-project.
Fortunately, these obstacles are not insurmountable. With the right remote access software, such as Splashtop, professionals can access high-performance, specialized applications from anywhere without compromising performance, quality, or workflows.
Why Traditional Remote Access Fails for High-Performance Apps
Older, more traditional remote access solutions typically can’t keep up with the GPU and CPU demands of high-performance software. These tools require high-definition video and audio, as well as precise, real-time control, all of which can be lost when streams between devices experience latency or compression.
This leads to low frame rates that make editing and modeling difficult or impractical, not to mention frustrating. If a company relies on a VPN for remote work, that can lead to bandwidth bottlenecks that slow data transfer and make work a slog.
Many traditional remote access tools and VPN-based approaches struggle to reliably support graphic and bandwidth-intensive workloads, especially at scale or over variable networks. Companies need remote access solutions with high-definition video and audio streaming and low latency to ensure they can use their specialized tools.
What High-Performance Remote Work Actually Requires
If you want to work efficiently from anywhere while using high-performance software, you need a remote work solution built to handle it. Inadequate solutions will result in choppy visuals, excessive lag, and reduced precision, but with the right remote access tools, you can work with the same ease and efficiency as if you were in the office.
For remote work using high-performance tools, you’ll need a solution that includes:
High frame rates for smooth visuals and interactivity.
Low latency for precise input and efficient work.
High-definition image clarity and accurate color representation to ensure what you see is what you get.
Support for GPU acceleration to keep up with bandwidth demands.
Stable connections over varying network conditions to ensure efficient work from anywhere.
Secure access to robust on-premises or cloud workstations to maintain efficiency and security.
How Splashtop Enables Remote Work on Demanding Applications
If your work requires high-performance applications and specialized tools or software, your average remote access solution may not be able to keep up. Fortunately, Splashtop is more than your average remote access solution.
Splashtop is designed for high-quality, secure, and seamless remote access across devices and operating systems, no matter how complex. Its high-performance streaming is optimized for graphics-intensive workloads, including high-resolution video, low-latency, and 4:4:4 color mode.
Splashtop leverages GPU acceleration on the remote workstation, allowing graphics-intensive applications to run where the GPU resides while streaming the output efficiently to the end device, making it well-suited for applications such as CAD, video editing, and 3D modeling. Employees can access their remote devices with seamless connectivity, thanks to its low-latency connectivity made for real-time interactions. Even in poor network conditions, Splashtop’s adaptive streaming can adjust to keep employees working smoothly without dropping the connection.
Splashtop also delivers high performance, with 4K streaming at 60fps and iMac Pro Retina 5k support. Its high-fidelity audio is made for detailed sound editing, and with 4:4:4 color mode, users can enjoy the highest color and image quality on their remote devices.
These features and more make Splashtop a powerful remote access solution for even the most complex, technically demanding software, providing the convenience of remote access and the high performance businesses need.
Step-by-Step: How to Set Up Remote Access for High-Performance Work
Setting up Splashtop for high-performance remote work is straightforward, but getting the best experience requires a few important considerations. Follow these steps to ensure smooth, reliable performance when working with demanding applications:
Prepare your workstation: Start with a workstation that meets the performance requirements of your applications. This includes a supported GPU, sufficient CPU and memory, and up-to-date drivers. Since all processing happens on the remote machine, its hardware determines performance.
Install the Splashtop Streamer on the host workstation: Install and configure the Splashtop Streamer on the computer where your high-performance applications are installed. This enables secure remote access to the workstation from authorized devices.
Set up user access and permissions: Configure access controls so only approved users can connect to the workstation. This helps maintain security while ensuring the right people can access the tools and data they need.
Optimize display and performance settings: Adjust resolution, frame rate, and color settings based on your workflow and network conditions. For graphics-intensive tasks, higher frame rates and accurate color settings can improve precision, while adaptive quality settings help maintain stability on less reliable networks.
Connect remotely and validate performance: Once connected, test your applications to confirm responsiveness, visual clarity, and input accuracy. If needed, fine-tune performance settings to balance quality and bandwidth usage for your environment.
Because Splashtop streams the visual output of your workstation rather than running applications locally, you can work from virtually any device while maintaining the performance, precision, and security of your primary machine.
Security Considerations for Remote High-Performance Work
Of course, cybersecurity remains a concern for all organizations, so secure remote access is essential. The last thing any organization wants is hackers gaining remote access to its specialized software and high-performance tools. Fortunately, Splashtop is built with security at the top of mind.
With Splashtop, you can access your workstations and software while maintaining strong security. Splashtop shares screens and input without accessing, storing, or managing data, so your devices and data remain safe. At the same time, your accounts are protected by advanced security features, including multi-factor authentication and remote connection notifications.
Splashtop’s remote access security includes:
AES encryption to protect sensitive designs and media during remote sessions.
Role-based access control (RBAC) that limits who’s allowed to connect to your systems.
Automated session logging to ensure accountability, detect suspicious activity, and keep clear records for audits.
Data security and a reduced risk of data leakage, as there’s no need to transfer large files to personal devices, and everything remains safe on your workstation.
Remote Work Without Compromising Performance
High-performance workloads and software require equally high-powered remote access tools to empower employees to work from anywhere. While basic remote access tools can result in poor resolution, lag, and connectivity problems, Splashtop is built to help professionals work remotely on even the most demanding applications, with the same speed and precision as they would at the office.
For instance, Warner Bros. New Zealand used Splashtop for post-production during the pandemic to access their workstations remotely, and its could work from home without missing a beat. Similarly, Abbey Road Institute uses Splashtop’s remote access for audio editing and sound mixing, and the audio stays crystal clear from anywhere.
Splashtop brings businesses the efficiency, power, and security they need to work from anywhere, on any device with speed and precision. When you work with specialized software, or have specific technical needs, supporting remote and hybrid work can be a challenge on traditional remote access programs, but it’s easy with Splashtop.
