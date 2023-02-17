Splashtop Add-ons
For Splashtop SOS, Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop Business Access Pro, and Enterprise
Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender
Deploy and manage Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender to your endpoints from theSplashtop console. Proactively protect your clients from cybersecurity threats with antimalware, firewall, and browser protection.
For Splashtop Enterprise
Augmented Reality (AR)
Diagnose and fix problems from anywhere with Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR).
For Splashtop Enterprise
Connector
Securely bridge RDP and VNC connections to computers and servers through Splashtop without using VPN or installing any remote access agent.