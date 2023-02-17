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Splashtop Add-ons

For Splashtop SOS and Enterprise

Autonomous Endpoint Management

Efficiently monitor, manage, and update devices with real-time patch management, software deployment, and more – all from a central dashboard.

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For Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop Remote Access Pro, and Enterprise

Splashtop Antivirus Powered By Bitdefender

Deploy and manage Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender to your endpoints from the Splashtop console. Proactively protect your clients from cybersecurity threats with antimalware, firewall, and browser protection. 

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For Splashtop Enterprise

Augmented Reality (AR)

Diagnose and fix problems from anywhere with Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR).

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For Splashtop Enterprise

Connector

Securely bridge RDP and VNC connections to computers and servers through Splashtop without using VPN or installing any remote access agent.

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