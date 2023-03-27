Mac Remote Desktop Software by Splashtop

You can set up Splashtop remote desktop software with just a few quick steps. Once you've created your Splashtop account and downloaded the Splashtop remote desktop app on your Mac computers and other devices, you’ll be all set!

Then, whenever you want to connect to your computer, you can open the Splashtop app on your device and click on the computer you want to access to launch the remote connection. You'll see the screen of your remote computer on your local device and take control like you were sitting in front of it.

Check out our Splashtop remote desktop for Mac downloads.