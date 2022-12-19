Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2021: Anywhere Operations

Despite the challenges that 2020 brought, IT leaders adopted many valuable trends in IT: how to quickly shift their entire organizations to remote workforces, how to create a secure work environment and how to prioritize digital initiatives like never before.

But there is still work to be done. For the IT organization, 2021 brings with it the imperative to generate more business value using innovative information technology trends.

We feel this report highlights the Information Technology trends and challenges that these IT leaders will have to reconcile in the coming year and actions they can take in response: