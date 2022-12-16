Splashtop Classroom Enhances Engagement

Once connected to Splashtop Classroom, students can view, control and annotate over lesson content directly from their mobile device. Splashtop Classroom is perfect for teachers and instructors that want to engage the entire room!



Splashtop Classroom now includes a cloud option for schools and teachers that are unable to install our on-premises solution, support streaming audio along with the screen and allow multiple students to control the lesson directly on their device without moving from their seats.



We also offer Splashtop Mirroring360, which enables you to mirror a Chromebook, iPad/iPhone or Windows/Mac screen with the computer. When Mirroring360 is used in combination with Splashtop Classroom, it allows the mirrored device screen to be shared with all devices (local or remote) including other iPads, Android, PCs, Macs and Chromebooks!