How Olivier Palatre Started Working from Home with Minimal Resources and Unique Needs

Due to COVID-19, many businesses in France were forced to turn to digital technology to replace the traditional office.

Olivier Palatre, lead architect and principal at Olivier Palatre Architects, explains how his team explored several alternatives before choosing Splashtop Business Access, a remote access software solution that enables organizations to work from home and provide remote support to employees.

The Challenge: Ensuring Continuity While Going Digital with Minimal Resources and Unique Needs

COVID19 has thrown the world in a digital revolution of the traditional office, which has left many businesses struggling to adjust to this new norm. For Olivier Palatre and his team, this meant finding a way to enable the whole team to work from home by remoting into the same computer but also having the ability to see each other’s mouse cursors while they exchange ideas and debate on architectural designs. While there were many solutions on the market, only one met Olivier’s team’s needs.

“We were looking for a remote access solution which would enable us to work from home by accessing our desktops remotely,” said Olivier. He and his team of five architects researched and evaluated a variety of software, first choosing Teamviewer. This organization's product did not meet Oliver’s team expectations: Remote connections on the same desktop were lagging and, as a result, not optimal for running multiple remote sessions. It was challenging to manage multiple users simultaneously connecting to the same machine, and users could not see each other’s mouse cursors.

While this could be considered as a minor detail, Olivier and his team were very detailed oriented. “In all our projects, we like to work on the overall geometry and down to the last detail,” said Olivier. Being able to see each other’s cursors when working remotely was vital in this level of detail. That’s when Splashtop came in.

Splashtop Remote Access – The Right Features at the Right Price and the Right Time

Splashtop offered 4k streaming, low latency and enabled users to simultaneously connect to the same machine without lagging. It also came with a feature not common in other remote access software: the ability to see the mouse cursor of all connected remote users in the session. This crucial in session-feature allowed Olivier and his team to enjoy the level of detail they needed as it allowed to discuss designs in a fluid and fast remote access environment.

In addition to these unique features, Splashtop enabled the architecture team to receive remote support from their remote IT technician and offered quite the competitive pricing. With discounted volume pricing lower than $5 a month/per user, switching to Splashtop can result in savings of at least 50% when compared to Teamviewer. That’s why Splashtop is recognized as the best value remote access solution in the market.

In the end, Olivier said that they "found that Splashtop was the right tool to meet our unique needs because it was competitively priced, simple to use, and included all the features to meet our needs."