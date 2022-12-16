La Tecnocreativa Delivers Highly Rated Hybrid Learning and Expands Program Offerings

La Tecnocreativa is a leading design and technology school in the Spanish-speaking world and an international reference for Digital Fashion, Avatars, Virtual Environments, Haute Couture and the Metaverse. They offer state-of-the-art educational programs and continuous training to over 2,000 students located in more than 40 countries across the globe.

Co-founder, Iñigo Becerril, oversees all the audiovisual content for education products, classes and other EdTech projects with a team of 30 professionals and over 100 teachers. Part of his daily job includes providing each specific department (e.g., Commercial, Marketing, Online Courses, Masters, etc.) with the right type of content.

La Tecnocreativa needed to implement hybrid education programs so students could attend classes and utilize resources regardless of their location. Iñigo also wanted students to be able to access the highly specialized 3D and industrial software on the campus computers without having to physically install it on their personal devices.

“We needed to safeguard the security of our infrastructure while enabling students to schedule sessions and connect remotely to make our hardware and software licenses cost-effective,” explains Iñigo. He needed a secure solution that would allow the school to assign computers to each student, so they could have an in-person experience from any device, anywhere.