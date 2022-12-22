Skip to main content
5 Must-Have Remote Support Capabilities for Your ITSM Solution

By Splashtop & Freshworks

The Rise of the Distributed Workforce

Are you ready?

When the pandemic hit, IT scrambled to support employees who quickly moved from an office environment to remote working. Post-pandemic, that trend is here to stay. The rise of the distributed workforce—a new blend of both remote and on-site employees are top of mind for most organizations.

Remote work has become a must, not a choice. With 68% preferring a hybrid workplace model even after the pandemic ends, employees expect their employers to offer remote work options, even if it’s just a few days per week.

In this eBook, we cover:

  • The current state of the distributed workforce and critical IT challenges

  • Why remote access solutions are essential to productive hybrid work environments

  • 5 things to look for while choosing the right remote support solution for your ITSM

  • The need to empower your ITSM tool with remote access capabilities

  • How to provide a game-changing ITSM solution with the Freshservice and Splashtop integration

Get the eBook now to learn how you can elevate user experience and stay on top of your IT and organizational goals.

