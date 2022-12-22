5 Must-Have Remote Support Capabilities for Your ITSM Solution

Are you ready?

When the pandemic hit, IT scrambled to support employees who quickly moved from an office environment to remote working. Post-pandemic, that trend is here to stay. The rise of the distributed workforce—a new blend of both remote and on-site employees are top of mind for most organizations.

Remote work has become a must, not a choice. With 68% preferring a hybrid workplace model even after the pandemic ends, employees expect their employers to offer remote work options, even if it’s just a few days per week.

In this eBook, we cover:

The current state of the distributed workforce and critical IT challenges

Why remote access solutions are essential to productive hybrid work environments

5 things to look for while choosing the right remote support solution for your ITSM

The need to empower your ITSM tool with remote access capabilities

How to provide a game-changing ITSM solution with the Freshservice and Splashtop integration

