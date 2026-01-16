Robert Pleasant, também conhecido como Robbie, é um Especialista em Marketing de Conteúdo na Splashtop com anos de experiência a escrever para uma vasta gama de empresas e sites de tecnologia, tornando tópicos técnicos complexos fáceis de entender e agradáveis com uma mistura de expertise no assunto e criatividade. Ele gosta de ver como os avanços na tecnologia podem ser usados para melhorar vidas, e no seu tempo livre, o Robbie gosta de escrita criativa, jogos de tabuleiro e tentar acompanhar os comics e programas de TV.