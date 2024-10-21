4 Simple Steps to Connect
Get Started with Splashtop SOS
Step 1: Install the Splashtop Business App
Download and install the Splashtop Business app for ongoing use or download the portable Windows version for one-time use. The Business app is essential for managing remote support sessions.
Step 2: Set Up Your Client's Device
Instruct your client to visit sos.splashtop.com (or sos.splashtop.eu for EU users) and run the downloaded file. They will receive a unique 9-digit session code, which they need to share with you for connection.
Step 3: Invite User (Optional)
Use the Splashtop Business app to click “SOS” in the menu bar and select “Invite user.” This option generates a message with instructions that you can send via email or copy to your clipboard, making it easier for your client to download the SOS app.
Step 4: Connect to the Client's Device
Open the Splashtop Business app, click the blue "SOS" icon, or select "SOS" in the menu bar and choose "Connect to user's device." Enter the 9-digit session code provided by the client. You can also choose to connect as an admin if necessary.