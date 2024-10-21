4 Simple Steps to Connect
Get Started with Splashtop SOS
Step 1: Install the Splashtop Business App
Download and install the Splashtop Business app for ongoing use or download the portable Windows version for one-time use. The Business app is essential for managing remote support sessions.
Step 2: Set Up Your Client's Device
Instruct your client to visit sos.splashtop.com (or sos.splashtop.eu for EU users) and run the downloaded file. They will receive a unique 9-digit session code, which they need to share with you for connection.
Step 3: Invite User (Optional)
Use the Splashtop Business app to click “SOS” in the menu bar and select “Invite user.” This option generates a message with instructions that you can send via email or copy to your clipboard, making it easier for your client to download the SOS app.
Step 4: Connect to the Client's Device
Open the Splashtop Business app, click the blue "SOS" icon, or select "SOS" in the menu bar and choose "Connect to user's device." Enter the 9-digit session code provided by the client. You can also choose to connect as an admin if necessary.
Additional Resources
Easy Setup Video
Check out our easy setup video for step-by-step instructions to get started.
Downloads
Access all your essential SOS downloads.
Support
Having trouble getting up and running? Contact our support team who can help out.
Security Center
Your computers, network, and data are safe. See how Splashtop ensures your security.