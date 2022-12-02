Splashtop’s Mirroring360 adds Large-deployment and Cross-subnet / VLAN Features for Sharing Mobile Device Screens

The new Mirroring Assist feature adds a new, easy way for device discovery in a school or corporate network, avoiding the network issues associated with Bonjour for purposes of Airplay / Mirroring

San Jose, CA — Feburary 12th, 2015 — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in cross-device computing and collaboration, announces Mirroring Assist and additional tools to facilitate the deployment and management of Mirroring360 for larger schools and organizations. Mirroring360 enables presenters, teachers and students to wirelessly share their device screens (iPad, iPhone, Chromebooks, PC, Mac) to any computer or smart display.

Mirroring Assist enables the use of a QR-code based discovery to connect the iOS devices with the computers, bypassing Bonjour. You can mirror your iPad or iPhone screens across different subnets and VLANs as long as the networks are routable. This new tool has significant implications on ease-of-deployment at large schools and corporates:

IT administrators do not need to re-configure the school’s networks for Bonjour, saving time and money. IT administrators can disable Bonjour broadcast, avoiding unnecessary network traffic. Also, it helps to avoid the issue where the iOS device would discover a large list of computers when starting AirPlay.

“While thousands of teachers are enjoying our Mirroring360 product, many teachers and schools administrators told us that they cannot use their iOS AirPlay feature because the iPads are on Wi-Fi and the computers are on a wired network or a different VLAN,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “We are excited to announce that we’ve developed a new feature called Mirroring Assist which solves this very common problem at many schools and companies.”

“Mirroring360 solves many of our problems of connecting an iPad on our school network. We have worked for a very long time trying to get AirPlay to work with no success,” says Rick Meyer, the Technology Facilitator and Instructor at Sidney Public Schools. “Finally there is something that is easy to use and isn’t a burden on our IT staff.”

The update to Mirroring360 also includes features and tools to facilitate large deployments at schools and districts, such as a .msi package and preset configuration options. Learn more at: www.mirroring360.com/mirroring-assist.

Mirroring360 is currently on promotion for $14.99 (50% off). Mirroring Assist is free to download from the appstore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mirroring-assist/id950117741

Mirroring Assist for Chromebook is coming soon.

About Splashtop

remote desktop services enable people to access and control their favorite apps, files, and data via their mobile devices. More than 18 million people have downloaded Splashtop products from app stores, and manufacturing partners including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Sony, Asus, Toshiba, AMD, Intel and others have shipped Splashtop on more than 100 million devices.

Splashtop developed several products for education and 1:1 initiative, including Splashtop Classroom, Splashtop Whiteboard, and Mirroring360 (see education.splashtop.com). Splashtop has won the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, “Best of What’s New” from Popular Science, ”Best of 2012 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine, and is a 2013 Red Herring 100 North America finalist. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with multiple international offices. For more information visit www.splashtop.com and www.mirroring360.com.

All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

###

Media Contact

Steve Rokov

steve.rokov@splashtop.com