Splashtop Whiteboard App Turns iPads into an Interactive Whiteboard

Educators Can Now Use an iPad to Control Their Computer, Annotate Content and Play Flash at a Fraction of the Cost of More Expensive Whiteboards

June 27, 2011 — ISTE, Philadelphia — Splashtop® Inc., the worldwide leader in instant-access computing, will be demonstrating Splashtop Whiteboard, its new iPad app for education, at the 2011 International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE®) Conference in Philadelphia, PA.

Built on top of Splashtop Remote Desktop, the company’s ground breaking iPad app, a long running #1 paid iPad app in the Apple App Store, Splashtop Whiteboard allows teachers and students to turn their iPad into an interactive whiteboard. By connecting to their classroom computer over Wi-Fi, they can watch Flash media with fully synchronized video and audio, control their favorite applications then annotate lesson content all from an iPad. Teachers can now interact with students at their desks or from all four corners of the classroom.

“The iPad is becoming a powerful education tool, augmenting existing interactive whiteboards from Polyvision, Promethean, and Smart Technologies,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “Coupled with Splashtop Whiteboard, now schools everywhere can move one step closer to completing their 1:1 iPad initiatives.”

To celebrate the launch, Splashtop is offering a discounted introductory price of $9.99 for Splashtop Whiteboard (normally $19.99) during the ISTE show. Please drop by theSplashtop booth (#154) to see a demo of this innovative, new app.

“Equal parts remote desktop, whiteboard, and interactive tool, Splashtop Whiteboard adds an amazing amount of functionality to how educators can teach with an iPad. In these tough budgetary times for schools, it’s essential that we find multi-function tools that can be utilized for several possibilities. A computer with an iPad and Splashtop Whiteboard provides teachers with options for communicating visually with students.” – Ted Lai, Apple Distinguished Educator 2003, Director, Technology & Media Services.

Using Splashtop Whiteboard, teachers can:

– Have complete control over Mac or PC applications, such as Apple Keynote® or Microsoft PowerPoint®, all from an iPad. No need to be tied to the front of the class. Be free to roam around. Hand the iPad to a student and let their imagination do the rest!

Annotate Anything – Use gestures to draw and highlight using different colored and sized pens, highlighter, shapes, and text tools over existing content or blank, ruled or graphed backgrounds. Take snapshots of the screen and save them to the gallery for later use, or email them to students, parents or colleagues.

Experience Lifelike Playback – All video and audio are played in high definition on your iPad. Play Adobe Flash content, iTunes music, DVDs, CDs, etc. as they were meant to be enjoyed and avoid the hassles of syncing.

Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 60 million PCs and mobile devices from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

