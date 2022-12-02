Splashtop Remote Desktop Adds Support for Macs

Users can now directly access media, games and applications on their home or office Macs from an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or an Android phone

January 27, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in instant-access computing, today announced that it has extended its award-winning Splashtop Remote Desktop software product to support Macs. Now users of iMac, Mac Pro, MacBook Pro and Air, and Mac Mini can seamlessly access and control their home or office Mac remotely using a tablet, such as an iPad, or a smartphone, such as an iPhone.

“Because of its audio-visual capabilities, the Mac has long been the love object of Hollywood. And like the Mac, Splashtop Remote really shines with multimedia,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “Our software supports a high frame rate which means smoother movies. Now, with Mac compatibility, Splashtop Remote is ready for an affair with Hollywood.”

Mac support for Splashtop Remote is the newest update to the Splashtop product family, which also includes support for Windows, iOS clients, and Android devices. It allows users to effortlessly access and control their computer remotely through a mobile device, such as an iPad, an iPhone, or an Android-based Dell Streak, Samsung Galaxy Tab or Lenovo LePad, bridging the computing experience across devices.

For the first time, users can enjoy a rich and interactive remote PC and Mac experience that includes full real-time video and audio. With Splashtop Remote, users can watch movies, listen to music, access all of their files and applications, and play PC, Mac, and Flash games remotely. Splashtop Remote is localized for English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish users.

Macworld 2011 attendees are invited to experience Splashtop Remote on the Mac for themselves by visiting Splashtop in the Mobile App Showcase, Booth #818, during the show.

The Splashtop Remote client is available now in the Apple App Store and on iTunes, and on the Android Market. To download the Splashtop Remote Mac server application for free or to learn more about Splashtop Remote please visit https://www.splashtop.com/remote. For images, please visit here.

Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 50 million PCs from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World , the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science , and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine . Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com

