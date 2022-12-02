Splashtop Remote Climbs to #1 Paid iPad Application in Four Countries

First iPad App to Remotely Deliver Full Windows Experience – with Video and Audio – Grows Aggressively in First Two Months of Availability

October 20, 2010 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc, the worldwide leader in instant-on computing, today announced that its newest application, Splashtop Remote for the iPad, has taken an aggressive lead in the iPad app market. Among paid applications, Splashtop Remote has taken the leading position across all application categories in four countries: Australia, Japan, Korea and the United Kingdom. In addition, Splashtop Remote has taken the number two position in paid iPad applications in Canada and China, and is the number one paid business application in the United States.

“The mobile computing space is rapidly evolving, and the rise of the personal cloud, coupled with the popularity of mobile and non-PC devices, has made the computing experience both more flexible and more fragmented,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop Inc. “Splashtop Remote is the first product to effectively bridge the computing experience across devices, and users are extremely excited about it. The unprecedented growth of the app demonstrates the demand that users have for mobile access to their personal content and applications across multiple devices.”

In the business application category, Splashtop Remote has already grown to dominate around the world. The app is ranked number one in 10 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Poland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Splashtop Remote is also the number three ranked business app in Germany.

Splashtop Remote users are leveraging the app for everything from productivity and educational apps to movies and video games. Popular uses of the product include access to Flash-based web content, Microsoft Office applications such as Outlook or PowerPoint, and access to media content on the home network.

About Splashtop Remote

Splashtop Remote allows users to effortlessly access and control their PC to fully experience Windows remotely through an iPad, bridging the computing experience across devices. For the first time, users can enjoy a rich and interactive remote PC experience that includes full real-time video and audio capabilities. With Splashtop Remote, users can watch movies, listen to music, access all Windows files and applications, and even play PC and Flash games remotely. Splashtop Remote for iPad is available now in the Apple App Store. To learn more about Splashtop Remote, please visit: https://www.splashtop.com/remote

About Splashtop Inc.

Splashtop Inc. (formerly DeviceVM, Inc.) is a privately held software company, selected by Dow Jones as one of the top 50 companies to watch. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. With its award-winning Splashtop family of products, the company is improving the every-day computing experience, providing fast and convenient access to the information that users care about. First introduced in 2007, the flagship Splashtop product is an award-winning instant-on platform that allows users to get online seconds after turning on their PCs. Splashtop Remote allows users to enjoy the full Windows experience from their iPad or other mobile device, while away from their PC.

Splashtop products are currently available on more than 40 million PCs from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Since its debut in October 2007, Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2010 CES” award from Laptop Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com

Media contact:

Splashtop PR Team

Useful links:

https://www.splashtop.com/remote

Splashtop home: https://www.splashtop.com