Splashtop Remote Browser Enables Internet Explorer, Firefox, and Chrome for iPad Users

Application lets iPad users surf the net by connecting to a browser on their PC

April 28, 2011 — San Jose, CA — Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in instant-access computing, today unveiled Splashtop® Remote Browser. The application allows iPad users to browse the web using the default browser – Microsoft® Internet Explorer®, Mozilla Firefox, or Google Chrome – on their main computer. It supports as-is all the plug-ins, bookmarks, and data stored in the computer-side browser.

Splashtop Remote Browser offers advantages over browsers available today for mobile devices. Because the application runs your PC’s fully-featured browser, it naturally has a familiar interface and contains all of your plug-ins, including Adobe® Flash® and Microsoft® Silverlight™, stored login credentials, bookmarks, and form data.

New types of mobile usage enabled by Splashtop Remote Browser include:

Online media consumption – from your iPad you can visit familiar online music, video and radio websites, and enjoy the content just as you do on your PC, regardless of whether the sites support the iPad. According to Forrester Research, Inc.’s March 2011 report, Best Practices For Tablet Media Apps, 58% of iPad users use their tablets to watch video.

Browser-based gaming – you can even play your favorite games that use Flash or Shockwave from the iPad using Touch!

Convenient online shopping – shipping addresses, logins and passwords, and credit card numbers stored by your computer browser do not need to be re-entered on the iPad keyboard.

“In the world of mobile web browsers, all roads don’t lead to Rome. Some browsers leave you high and dry in Timbuktu,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “Using Splashtop Remote Browser, you can go anywhere your PC browser can take you – without Flash limitations or plug-in incompatibilities. All of this from an iPad.”

Splashtop Remote Browser for the iPad is available free from the Apple App Store, and is limited to 5-minute sessions. It currently supports browsing via a Windows-based computer. Mac OS support is under development. Consumers can upgrade to the full and unlimited Splashtop Remote Desktop application for $4.99.

About Splashtop



Today, Splashtop-based products are available on more than 60 million PCs from leading manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Splashtop has received numerous awards, including the prestigious “Most Innovative Product” award from PC World, the “Best of What’s New” award from Popular Science, and “Best of 2011 CES” award from LAPTOP Magazine. Splashtop Inc. is headquartered in San Jose with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Taipei. For more information, visit https://www.splashtop.com.

Media contact:

Splashtop PR Team

Useful links:

https://www.splashtop.com

https://www.splashtop.com/remote

http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/sr-browser-splashtop-remote/id431331485?mt=8